Maine's Most Charming Beach Is A Stretch Of Hidden Coastline With Apple Orchards, Forests, And Unique Seashells

Since the early 19th century, travelers have vacationed in the state of Maine, lured by its picturesque shore, unspoiled wilderness, and fresh seafood. And since then, Maine's nearly 3,500-mile rocky coastline along the cool Atlantic Ocean has remained free of major development, protected by staunch conservationists. Along the coast of Wells, which offers miles of beaches, antique shops, and serenity just outside of Portland, is the one of these protected areas: Wells Reserve at Laudholm, a 2,250-acre landscape of river estuaries, apple orchards, pine forests, and the stunning stretch of Laudholm Beach.

Wells Reserve was once the property of Laudholm Farm, an impressive farmstead dating to the 17th century. Today, the historic buildings and remnants of the farm are still visible today. The best way to explore the extraordinary reserve is by strolling the seven miles of walking trails that wend through the Wells Reserve. The most popular trail is the Beach Barrier Trail, which leads about half a mile from the Wells Reserve Visitors Center to Laudholm Beach, a sandy crescent for in-the-know beachgoers that's ideal for lazing on the shore, tidepooling, shelling, and more.

Although Laudholm Beach feels like a secret gem, it is easy to access. The Wells Reserve is located in Wells, about a 40-minute drive from Portland International Jetport, which receives direct flights from major U.S. cities. The Wells Reserve is also a 90-minute drive north of Boston, Massachusetts. The Visitors Center is open between April and October, and admission costs $6 for visitors over the age of 16 and includes parking and access to the facilities. Trails are open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily.