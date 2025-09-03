Maine's Most Charming Beach Is A Stretch Of Hidden Coastline With Apple Orchards, Forests, And Unique Seashells
Since the early 19th century, travelers have vacationed in the state of Maine, lured by its picturesque shore, unspoiled wilderness, and fresh seafood. And since then, Maine's nearly 3,500-mile rocky coastline along the cool Atlantic Ocean has remained free of major development, protected by staunch conservationists. Along the coast of Wells, which offers miles of beaches, antique shops, and serenity just outside of Portland, is the one of these protected areas: Wells Reserve at Laudholm, a 2,250-acre landscape of river estuaries, apple orchards, pine forests, and the stunning stretch of Laudholm Beach.
Wells Reserve was once the property of Laudholm Farm, an impressive farmstead dating to the 17th century. Today, the historic buildings and remnants of the farm are still visible today. The best way to explore the extraordinary reserve is by strolling the seven miles of walking trails that wend through the Wells Reserve. The most popular trail is the Beach Barrier Trail, which leads about half a mile from the Wells Reserve Visitors Center to Laudholm Beach, a sandy crescent for in-the-know beachgoers that's ideal for lazing on the shore, tidepooling, shelling, and more.
Although Laudholm Beach feels like a secret gem, it is easy to access. The Wells Reserve is located in Wells, about a 40-minute drive from Portland International Jetport, which receives direct flights from major U.S. cities. The Wells Reserve is also a 90-minute drive north of Boston, Massachusetts. The Visitors Center is open between April and October, and admission costs $6 for visitors over the age of 16 and includes parking and access to the facilities. Trails are open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily.
What to see and do at Laudholm Beach
Reaching Laudholm Beach may take some effort, but visitors will be rewarded with a stunning and secluded sweep of coast. The most direct route to the beach is embarking on the Barrier Beach Trail, which extends about a half of a mile from the Wells Reserve Visitors Center. A longer route is to start on the Cart Path and then loop onto the Laird-Norton Boardwalk from a scenic vantage point over the Little River Estuary before joining the Barrier Beach Trail closer to the shoreline. Along the paths you'll see forest, marshland, and the remaining structures of the former Laudholm Farm, which is on the National Register for Historic Places. "We wandered around the historic property to look at the house, windmill, barn, horse stalls, and other outbuildings, then walked the half-mile trail to the beach," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was low tide, so it was a perfect time to do some beachcombing."
The half-mile crescent of Laudholm Beach is a mix of rocks and sand fronted by the refreshing Atlantic Ocean. Time your visit during low tide so the shore is at its widest, making it ideal for exploring tide pools and strolling. Here you can find unique shells, such as sand dollars, clam shells, and periwinkles, as well as other wash-ashore treasures. In the summer, bring a swimsuit so you can cool off in the waves and then sunbathe on the shore before heading back to the Visitors Center. For more adventurous pursuits, sign up for walking or kayaking tours to discover more of the Wells Reserve.
Where to eat and stay near Laudholm Beach
If you want to picnic at Laudholm Beach, pick up provisions beforehand at one of the large supermarkets in Wells. Closer to Laudholm Farms Road, which is the entrance to the Wells Reserve, you'll find classic institutions such as Maine Diner, an old-school diner that opened in the 1960s, and Bull N' Claw, which is known for its surf-and-turf meals of Maine lobster and steak. You can pick up fresh sandwiches and pastries nearby at Bake Maine, and across the street from the bakery is Big Daddy's Ice Cream where you can savor generous scoops of unique homemade flavors like Maine Blueberry Pie, Almond Butter Crunch, and Frozen Pudding.
For a quaint Maine harbor experience, drive about five miles north from Wells Reserve to the beautiful East Coast beach town of Kennebunkport. Here you'll find a pretty harbor, historic architecture, and a selection of charming places to stay and dine. Don't miss lunch at the iconic Clam Shack, one of the most mouthwatering places to get a lobster roll in Maine. Kennebunkport is also home to the area's most elegant accommodations at the White Barn Inn, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Here, guests can check into one of the 23 beautifully decorated rooms and suites or the four standalone cottages, all within walking distance from both the town and Gooch's Beach. The refined inn is acclaimed for its fine-dining White Barn Inn Restaurant housed in an original 19th-century barn where innovative plates featuring locally-sourced cuisine are served. The White Barn Inn's clutch of amenities also include an outdoor swimming pool, pampering spa, complimentary bike rentals, and more.