The 'Friendliest Town In Maine' Offers Miles Of Beaches, Antique Shops And Serenity Just Outside Portland
When you think about the best beaches in the United States, you probably picture the blue waters of California or Florida. And while there's no denying the appeal of these two destinations — especially that of an iconic California beach town known as the "American Riviera" — Maine is a surprisingly great alternative for anyone seeking a sandy getaway.
That's especially true for the town of Wells, which is home to not just miles of pristine coastline but also an abundance of quirky antique shops. So once you've picked up a nice tan (or sunburn), you can dive into these local establishments to cool off among treasure troves of incredible souvenirs.
Often referred to as the "friendliest town in Maine," Wells is a peaceful destination for all sorts of outdoor adventures. Its 7 miles of beaches are the main attraction, giving you lots of room to enjoy the sunshine. It can get quite busy during peak summer months, but if you'd love quick access to antiquing and the rugged wilderness flowing throughout Maine, Wells is certainly a wonderful place for your next getaway.
Beaching and antiquing in Wells, Maine
As you'd expect, one of the first stops you should make while in Wells is the beautiful Wells Beach. The sandy shoreline is perfect for laying out a blanket and digging your toes in the sand, and there's plenty of space to spread out even when it's busy. You'll have the Atlantic Ocean in front of you and the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve at your back — so instead of towering hotels, you're surrounded by a small strip of cottages that roll into the protected wilderness area — which also makes it a serene place for both sunrise and sunset.
Wells Beach isn't the only place to lounge, as you can also visit Footbridge Beach, Ogunquit Beach, Crescent Beach, and Mother's Beach, among others. Each one offers a slightly different vibe than the next, and it's worth checking out as many as you can to fully appreciate the area.
While driving through Wells and its neighboring towns, keep your eyes peeled for the many antique stores dotting the way. Bo-Mar Hall Antiques & Collectibles is among the best Wells has to offer, featuring over 8,000 square feet of space filled with vintage merchandise sold by over 100 different dealers. For even more antiquing, head a few blocks north to find Art Smith Antiques, Flower Shoppe Antiques, Half Moon Home Décor, and Wells Union Antique Center all within steps of each other — giving you a staggering density of knickknacks to peruse.
Planning your trip to Wells, Maine
Wells is tucked along the coast 30 minutes from Portland, so out-of-state visitors can fly into the larger city before heading to the charming town. While near Portland, be sure to explore a hidden Maine town that's a haven for outdoor enthusiasts before heading down to Wells. Beaches near Wells are most crowded during the summer months when temperatures are warm enough to enjoy hours of relaxing near the water. If you're interested in hiking while in Wells, spring is a better time to visit — you might have to deal with some rain, but you'll have fewer crowds and more temperate weather for extended outdoor adventures.
All sorts of lodging options are available, including plenty right on the water. Atlantic Oceanfront Hotel is modestly priced and is just steps from the shore, while Misty Harbor Resort is well-reviewed and provides expansive marsh views. For something more unique, the Elmere House is a cozy bed and breakfast nestled a few blocks away from the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve.
If you don't mind a long road trip (and you're staying in Wells for more than a few days), consider trekking out to a postcard-worthy and unique national park a few hours north. It's one of the most popular national parks in the country — and even though it's a long drive, it offers such incredible views that it's more than worth the effort.