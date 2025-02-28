The 'Friendliest Town In Maine' Offers Miles Of Beaches, Antique Shops And Serenity Just Outside Portland

When you think about the best beaches in the United States, you probably picture the blue waters of California or Florida. And while there's no denying the appeal of these two destinations — especially that of an iconic California beach town known as the "American Riviera" — Maine is a surprisingly great alternative for anyone seeking a sandy getaway.

That's especially true for the town of Wells, which is home to not just miles of pristine coastline but also an abundance of quirky antique shops. So once you've picked up a nice tan (or sunburn), you can dive into these local establishments to cool off among treasure troves of incredible souvenirs.

Often referred to as the "friendliest town in Maine," Wells is a peaceful destination for all sorts of outdoor adventures. Its 7 miles of beaches are the main attraction, giving you lots of room to enjoy the sunshine. It can get quite busy during peak summer months, but if you'd love quick access to antiquing and the rugged wilderness flowing throughout Maine, Wells is certainly a wonderful place for your next getaway.