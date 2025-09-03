Rick Steves Warns Tourists To Avoid This Supermarket Etiquette Mistake While In Europe

Shopping the aisles of a European supermarket is a thrilling experience for curious travelers, offering a glimpse into the daily lives of the locals. They are also unexpected spots to buy the best travel gifts, beating out expensive souvenir shops. But before diving into the novelty of European grocery shopping, Rick Steves — our travel expert who has the inside knowledge on all things Europe — offers one useful piece of advice in his blog: "Bring your own shopping bag, use your empty daybag, or expect to pay extra for the store's plastic bags." Finding yourself at the checkout counter without one is considered a supermarket etiquette mistake — and, as a foreigner, the last thing you'd want is to earn the ire of locals at the supermarket's checkout lane.

So how exactly does bringing along your own shopping tote help you blend in with the grocery-shopping locals? Unlike in America where baggers usually take care of putting away your purchases for you, grocery shoppers in Europe are personally responsible for bagging their own groceries. Having your own bag saves you from having to stress about asking for one from the cashier, risking holding up the line, especially if you don't speak the language. These bags come in handy as well when you're prowling the markets for local or handcrafted souvenirs, which, according to Steves, are some of the most important things you can shop for in Europe.