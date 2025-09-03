A Walkable Charming Village With An Impeccable Farmer's Market Is Just A Metro Ride Away From NYC

The train pulls in at the village's central hub, Memorial Plaza. It's here that the Pleasantville farmer's market is held, every Saturday between April and December from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has delighted its locals and visitors to the city since 1997, and the fact that it's entirely volunteer-driven is an indicator of the community's affection for it. The booths include a mix of fixed weekly vendors plus guest vendor spots that rotate each week. One of the unique guarantees of the market is that all of its vendors are vetted to ensure that the items sold are truly locally grown or made and not funneled through wholesalers.

Among some of the regulars are the French-style Bien Cuit bakery, Buddhapesto (specializing in basil pesto), and Chaseholm Farm Creamery. Regular market attendee Jennifer Odom told Westchester Magazine, "I get our bread for the week, and we get a paleta, or this pickle-on-a-stick, or the goat chocolate milk from Chaseholm [Farm] Creamery. We know them by name. And we love the pesto guy." Some other things you can expect to find at the market are artisanal crackers, pure olive oil, wine from Hudson Valley vineyards, and a plethora of succulent fruits and vegetables.

Aside from its array of fresh food vendors, the market also hosts a live music series during the warmer seasons, and it sponsors the annual apple pie-baking contest. The contest, which takes place in early October, is a favorite, and attendees can try out a slice from the different contestants after a winner is determined.