Hidden On New York's Hudson River Is New York City's Most Charming Day Trip City With An Artsy Aura
One of the greatest perks of New York City is how easy it is to escape its nonstop energy for a day. The Hudson River Valley is dotted with charming towns perfect for quick getaways, offering everything from riverside views to cultural gems like Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks. For city dwellers and visitors alike, these destinations are a refreshing change of pace. Among them is Peekskill, a town that was once a strategic point in the Revolutionary War and is now a rising arts hub enveloped in riverfront scenery.
Just over an hour from Manhattan if you take the Metro-North Hudson line from Grand Central Station, Peekskill offers a perfect mix of small-town charm and artistic energy. If you're driving straight from John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia, expect the trip to take about 90 minutes or an hour, respectively. The town's roots go back to the 1600s, when Dutch settlers arrived, and its long history is still on display in its museums and historic sites. More recently, Peekskill was called "an artist's paradise" in The New York Times, thanks to its thriving arts district, where local artists live and work in subsidized lofts. Beyond its rich culture, the town also offers a taste of the Hudson Valley's breathtaking nature, whether you prefer hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a sunset along the water.
Peekskill's story from colonial outpost to art haven
Peekskill was one of the first Dutch trading posts in the Hudson Valley. The land was originally home to the Lenape people, but by the 17th century, European settlers had arrived, including a Dutch explorer named Jan Peek, for whom the town is named. During the Revolutionary War, Peekskill played a key role as the headquarters for George Washington's Continental Army. The town was also deeply involved in the Underground Railroad, the secret network that helped enslaved people escape to freedom. Peekskill's A.M.E. Zion Church — a congregation attended by abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass — still stands today, along with Henry Ward Beecher's house, a Tudor Revival mansion once home to the famous abolitionist. Visitors can also explore the Lincoln Depot Museum, housed in a restored 19th-century train station where Abraham Lincoln himself stopped during his inaugural journey.
Today, the town is a key stop along the Hudson Valley's growing art corridor, which also includes Dia:Beacon in Beacon, another artsy Hudson town known for its quirky shops. In Peekskill, you'll find the must-visit Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art, with innovative exhibits and the permanent "Five Elements Arches" installation, a series of collaged landscapes set under an overpass. Admission is $30 (as of this writing), with hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. The town also boasts over 100 artist studios, with a Peekskill Open Studios event every June, where visitors can tour working spaces and meet the artists. Year-round, you can check out local works at the Flat Iron Gallery, featuring everything from paintings and crafts to handcrafted jewelry and art jackets.
Dining, riverfront views, and outdoor fun in Peekskill
One of Peekskill's downtown streets, Division Street, is occasionally closed to traffic so restaurants can extend their seating outdoors, creating a lively, European-style atmosphere. A must-visit is the Peekskill Coffee House, a spacious cafe in the historic Flat Iron Building (where the gallery is also located). With 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, it serves top-notch espresso and pressed paninis, with local art decorating the walls. If you're in the mood for a Michelin-praised meal, Apropos Restaurant is a great choice, located in a restored abbey with stunning Hudson River views. For something more casual, the local brewing company, River Outpost Brewing Co., offers house-brewed craft beer and pub fare right on the waterfront, often featuring live music outdoors.
Peekskill offers plentiful access to both social life and the outdoors. Kelly Jones, the director of gallery operations for the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, relocated here from Brooklyn, telling The New York Times, "There's a great balance of access to the city and nature with the kind of tight-knit community we had in Williamsburg [in Brooklyn]." One popular green space is the Blue Mountain Reservation, which spans over 1,500 acres, offering hiking trails to two peaks, mountain biking paths, and even a camping lodge. Down at the Riverfront Green Park, you'll find public sculptures, a 2-mile shoreline path, and spectacular Hudson River sunsets. Peekskill is also a convenient stop near the Empire State Trail, one of North America's best rail trails, making it a great destination for cyclists exploring the valley.