Hidden On New York's Hudson River Is New York City's Most Charming Day Trip City With An Artsy Aura

One of the greatest perks of New York City is how easy it is to escape its nonstop energy for a day. The Hudson River Valley is dotted with charming towns perfect for quick getaways, offering everything from riverside views to cultural gems like Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks. For city dwellers and visitors alike, these destinations are a refreshing change of pace. Among them is Peekskill, a town that was once a strategic point in the Revolutionary War and is now a rising arts hub enveloped in riverfront scenery.

Just over an hour from Manhattan if you take the Metro-North Hudson line from Grand Central Station, Peekskill offers a perfect mix of small-town charm and artistic energy. If you're driving straight from John F. Kennedy International Airport or LaGuardia, expect the trip to take about 90 minutes or an hour, respectively. The town's roots go back to the 1600s, when Dutch settlers arrived, and its long history is still on display in its museums and historic sites. More recently, Peekskill was called "an artist's paradise" in The New York Times, thanks to its thriving arts district, where local artists live and work in subsidized lofts. Beyond its rich culture, the town also offers a taste of the Hudson Valley's breathtaking nature, whether you prefer hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a sunset along the water.