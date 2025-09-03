The Only Oregon Coast Campground Inside A City Is A Hidden Gem Near Beaches And Tasty Seafood Restaurants

Among the many wonders within the Beaver State, a jaunt along this coastal stretch of one of Oregon's best road trips is where you'll find Devil's Lake State Recreation Area, spanning the shores of the sparkling eponymous lake. On the east side of the 685-acre lake is the East Devil's Lake State Park, a day-use area. On the west side of Devil's Lake, you'll find Devil's Lake Campground with 54 tent camping sites, 28 full-hookup sites, 10 yurts, flush toilets, hot showers, and much more.

As the only campsite within a city on the Oregon coast, Devil's Lake Campground is located about a two-hour drive from Portland in Lincoln City, an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches. The public beach stretches for 7.5 miles in Lincoln City, offering soft sands for strolling and lounging and captivating tide pools, less than a 10-minute walk from camp. To the south, you'll find the 3-mile rocky stretch of Nelscott Beach. Popular with surfers and mineral hunters, Nelscott Beach is a short eight-minute drive from Devil's Lake Campground.