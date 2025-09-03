The Only Oregon Coast Campground Inside A City Is A Hidden Gem Near Beaches And Tasty Seafood Restaurants
Among the many wonders within the Beaver State, a jaunt along this coastal stretch of one of Oregon's best road trips is where you'll find Devil's Lake State Recreation Area, spanning the shores of the sparkling eponymous lake. On the east side of the 685-acre lake is the East Devil's Lake State Park, a day-use area. On the west side of Devil's Lake, you'll find Devil's Lake Campground with 54 tent camping sites, 28 full-hookup sites, 10 yurts, flush toilets, hot showers, and much more.
As the only campsite within a city on the Oregon coast, Devil's Lake Campground is located about a two-hour drive from Portland in Lincoln City, an artsy haven with breathtaking beaches. The public beach stretches for 7.5 miles in Lincoln City, offering soft sands for strolling and lounging and captivating tide pools, less than a 10-minute walk from camp. To the south, you'll find the 3-mile rocky stretch of Nelscott Beach. Popular with surfers and mineral hunters, Nelscott Beach is a short eight-minute drive from Devil's Lake Campground.
Where to eat and when to visit Devil's Lake Campground
Lincoln City is packed with fresh seafood restaurants, like most beach towns. After spending some time at Nelscott Beach, drive a few minutes south to Mo's Seafood & Chowder. A classic along the Oregon coast since 1946, Mo's dishes out its famous Cannonball Bread Bowl, clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl served with whipped butter and topped with an herb blend. On the other end of the spectrum is the upscale Kyllo's Seafood and Grill, which is just a 10-minute walk from camp. Sit at a table with a lovely beach view and enjoy crab, clams, and other freshly caught seafood.
The campground is closed for the winter from December 1 through May 1. Although it can be busiest in the summer, the best time to stay at Devil's Lake Campground is June through October. Unfortunately, your Oregon state park camping trip just got more expensive unless you're a resident. As of July 1, 2025, hiking and camping fees have increased by 25% for those coming from out of state. You can purchase an annual pass online through Reserve America, and day passes are sold at a small machine or booth near the park entrance or parking area.