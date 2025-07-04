One Of Oregon's Best Road Trips Visits Charming Cities, Lakes, And All Of The State's 'Seven Wonders'
Oregon is one of the most unique states in America, thanks to its diverse landscape and scenery. Without leaving Oregon's borders, you can experience a pristine coastline, flat prairies, deep lakes, mountain passes, rivers, dense forests, and major metropolitan areas. In fact, the Beaver State is said to have its own "Seven Wonders." They include the Oregon coast, Crater Lake, Smith Rock, the Painted Hills, the Wallowa Mountains, the Columbia River Gorge, and Mount Hood.
Best of all, you can experience all seven in a single road trip. From Portland's "living museum of trees" at the Hoyt Arboretum to the striking national park with America's cleanest air and scenic hiking trails, Oregon offers an abundance of fabulous locales and backdrops to make your road trip as memorable as possible. To experience everything, it's best to take at least two weeks for this trip, but if you only have five to seven days, you can still explore all the best hits and feel like you've gotten a taste of them all. So, pack the trunk, prepare your favorite playlist, and get ready to drive through Oregon's Seven Wonders.
The Oregon coastline
If you're not a local Oregonian, you'll likely have to fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) first before beginning your drive. From PDX, it's about a two-hour drive to reach Astoria, Oregon's oldest city that goes by the nickname "Little San Francisco." As Oregon's northernmost coastal city, it's a fantastic place to start your exploration of the state's stunning coast, one of the Seven Wonders. As you wind your way down the coastline, you'll encounter incredible scenery and stunning rock formations, like Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach or Face Rock in Bandon. Best of all, outside of touristy cities like Newport or Seaside, you don't have to fight through crowds to stake a spot on the sand. During the summer, Oregon's beaches are arguably just as pristine and inviting as any you could find in "exotic" locales like California or Florida.
Outside of strolling along the water's edge, the Oregon coast is also full of magnificent hiking trails and state parks. Some of the most notable parks along the coast include Ecola State Park outside Seaside, Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay, and Harris Beach State Park in Brookings. Whether you love hiking in dense forest or are looking for some fabulous campsites to stay at during your road trip, these parks offer some of the best scenery in the region.
Finally, the Oregon coast is one of the best places to get delicious seafood. Dungeness crab, oysters, and clam chowder all taste better when you're by the ocean, and there are dozens of underrated restaurants along the coastline. Some highlights include Georgie's restaurant in Newport, the Old Oregon Smokehouse in Rockaway Beach, or Riverside Fish n' Chips in Nehalem. The Tillamook Creamery is also near the coast, offering freshly made cheese and ice cream.
Crater Lake National Park
As you're driving along the coastline, keep an eye out for Coos Bay, the underrated artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches. From there, you'll want to cut over across southern Oregon to the next wonder: Crater Lake National Park. As you head inland, you'll run into dozens of small towns with laid-back charm, such as Myrtle Point and Roseburg. The journey from Coos Bay to Crater Lake is about three hours, without stops.
The crystal-blue waters of this lake are the deepest in the United States and some of the cleanest and purest. Although swimming is allowed, the water is often too cold for anyone to stay in for an extended period. Even if you visit during the hottest parts of summer, the water maintains its chilly temperatures, so this lake is mainly for display only, but what a view it offers — that is, assuming that it's not shrouded by clouds, which happens a lot.
If you're tired after this leg of the trip, you can stay at the Crater Lake Lodge, which overlooks the water. At the time of this writing, finding a room is difficult because the lodge is sold out for much of the year, so be sure to reserve your night as far in advance as possible. There are also campsites and RV stations around the park if you prefer to sleep under the stars, but those can fill up quickly as well, so come with a back-up plan.
Smith Rock and the Painted Hills
On this next leg of our road trip, we'll be marveling at more of Oregon's natural geological formations. The first is Smith Rock, which is about a two-hour drive north from Crater Lake. Along the way, you'll pass by two fantastic Oregon cities. First, there's the place where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite in Bend, and then there's the underrated and rugged city that lives up to its bold name of Central Oregon's "hub," Redmond.
Smith Rock State Park is a rock climber's paradise, so be sure to bring hiking and climbing gear if you want to take full advantage of the scenery. The entire park looks like it was taken straight out of a postcard. Everywhere you turn, you can marvel at canyons, lakes, streams, and pristine natural forests as far as the eye can see. As you might imagine, overnight camping is allowed in various areas if you really want to "rough it."
While Smith Rock is full of dense foliage and water, the Painted Hills are the opposite. However, while the terrain is relatively empty and barren, the hills themselves are about as impressive as it gets. Photos don't do them justice: You have to see them and their colorful, banded streaks in person to truly appreciate their scale and majesty. The Painted Hills are just 90 minutes from Smith Rock, and they're part of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument. The best time to view them is in the afternoon, but the area can get crowded, especially on weekends or during the summer.
The Wallowa Mountains
For the most part, Eastern Oregon is much drier and more desert-like than Western Oregon and the Willamette Valley. However, if you head to the northeastern corner of the state, you'll run into the Wallowa Mountains, which feel like a green oasis in an ocean of flat plains and grasslands. These mountains are part of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, and the whole area is full of stunning scenery and outdoor activities. While there's not as much rock climbing as you can find at Smith Rock, there are plenty of other things to do.
The trek from the Painted Hills to the Wallowa Mountains is a little over five hours, so you might want to devote a day to rest and relaxation before taking on hiking trails or off-roading paths. One of the best spots to sit and unwind is next to Wallowa Lake on the northern side of the mountains. There, you can find various lodges, restaurants, and shops, making it an ideal place for spending a night or two. Plus, if you don't want to hike to the top of the mountain, you can take the Wallowa Lake Tramway there instead.
The Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood
Since we're talking about a road trip, part of the appeal of being on the road is finding beautiful scenery for the drive between point A to point B. Fortunately, along the northern border of Oregon is the Columbia River Gorge, which offers one of the most scenic drives in the entire region. From the Wallowa Mountains, you just need to get on I-84 heading west, and you'll see some incredible imagery as you follow the Columbia River toward Portland.
Overall, from Wallowa Lake, the drive takes about five hours to reach Troutdale on the eastern edge of the Portland metropolitan area. Along the way, you'll see cliffs, forests, and waterfalls. Although there are many places to stop, such as the Dalles or Hood River, one of the most beautiful spots is Multnomah Falls, Oregon's tallest waterfall and an ethereal year-round destination. The parking lot for the falls can fill up quickly, though, so be prepared.
Finally, once you've marveled at the gorge, you can head up to Mount Hood, the spectacular peak overlooking the city. If you need to spend the night before heading home, Timberline Lodge is an awesome resort where producers filmed the exterior scenes of "The Shining." No matter what time of year you visit, the mountain is impressive and offers some of the best views of Portland and the Willamette Valley below. From Troutdale, it takes about an hour to reach the lodge. Then, when you're ready to wrap up your road trip and leave Oregon, PDX is less than 90 minutes away.