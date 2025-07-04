One Of Oregon's Best Road Trips Visits Charming Cities, Lakes, And All Of The State's 'Seven Wonders'

If you're not a local Oregonian, you'll likely have to fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) first before beginning your drive. From PDX, it's about a two-hour drive to reach Astoria, Oregon's oldest city that goes by the nickname "Little San Francisco." As Oregon's northernmost coastal city, it's a fantastic place to start your exploration of the state's stunning coast, one of the Seven Wonders. As you wind your way down the coastline, you'll encounter incredible scenery and stunning rock formations, like Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach or Face Rock in Bandon. Best of all, outside of touristy cities like Newport or Seaside, you don't have to fight through crowds to stake a spot on the sand. During the summer, Oregon's beaches are arguably just as pristine and inviting as any you could find in "exotic" locales like California or Florida.

Outside of strolling along the water's edge, the Oregon coast is also full of magnificent hiking trails and state parks. Some of the most notable parks along the coast include Ecola State Park outside Seaside, Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay, and Harris Beach State Park in Brookings. Whether you love hiking in dense forest or are looking for some fabulous campsites to stay at during your road trip, these parks offer some of the best scenery in the region.

Finally, the Oregon coast is one of the best places to get delicious seafood. Dungeness crab, oysters, and clam chowder all taste better when you're by the ocean, and there are dozens of underrated restaurants along the coastline. Some highlights include Georgie's restaurant in Newport, the Old Oregon Smokehouse in Rockaway Beach, or Riverside Fish n' Chips in Nehalem. The Tillamook Creamery is also near the coast, offering freshly made cheese and ice cream.