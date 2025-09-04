What To Do When Someone Wants Your Airplane Seat (And You Don't Want To Give It Up)

If you've flown often, you probably have a seating preference, whether it's the aisle so you can get up whenever you like or a window seat when you want to lock in and work or get some shuteye on a red eye flight. You may have carefully selected your seat, looking for one that has an empty seat next to it, or even paid extra for more legroom. If someone comes over to ask to switch seats with you, then, you might be thrown for a loop. And if you don't want to move, you may feel uncomfortable outright saying no. However, there are ways to reject their request, and things you need to know, both about how to handle the situation with grace and why someone may want to change — or not change — seats during a flight in the first place.

First, it's important to know that you don't have to change seats. Travel expert and influencer Jessica Dante told Business Insider, "If you're asking someone to do a swap for a lesser seat in their eyes, the other passenger is completely entitled to say 'no.'" However, you may want to consider giving in to help a family sit together, or to allow someone with mobility issues to have an easier time moving around. Keep in mind that they may have gotten a basic fare that doesn't allow them to pick a seat, or they lost their seating preference because of a canceled flight. That said, you may have chosen your seat for a perfectly good reason, and it's okay if switching isn't in the cards for you.