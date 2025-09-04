Colorado's Number One Resort Is Tucked In The Town Of Telluride With Year-Round Adventures And Scenic Trails
Against the breathtaking background of western Colorado's snow-covered San Juan Mountains, a pristine, Swiss-inspired luxury resort rises. This is the Madeline Hotel & Residences, an Auberge Resort. Named Forbes Travel Guide's only five-star resort in Telluride and Travel + Leisure's No. 1 Resort in Colorado, the Madeline Hotel boasts sophisticated amenities and lodgings, refined mountain dining, and endless outdoor adventures that thrill the senses throughout the year.
Stepping into the lobby is like walking into a rustic yet elegant Scandinavian-inspired mountain home. Sylvan wooden beams overhead lead to a gigantic fireplace surrounded by couches, seats, and benches dressed in elaborate animal furs underneath soft lamp lighting. The hotel's 94 guest rooms and suites and 43 resident condos share similar aesthetics and niceties: neutral color palettes, dark wood accents, and deep-soaking tubs, along with views of the 14,000-foot mountain peaks or the charming cobblestone streets of Mountain Village. Outside, the secluded, year-round outdoor pool and hot tubs invite guests to relax and indulge in majestic views of purple mountain peaks.
Explore Telluride's natural wonders throughout the year
Every season at the Madeline Hotel offers guests an opportunity to escape from life's worries and experience the natural world. The resort concierge is happy to plan outings for you and your family, provide recommendations, and answer any questions. Springtime is ideal for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding on the area's scenic trails and roads or a round of golf at Telluride Golf Club, one of the highest-elevation golf courses on the planet. Summers are reserved for private fly fishing tours in the adjoining Uncompahgre region, complete with a lovely picnic lunch. Other popular excursions include guided bouldering in the nearby mountains and motorcycle tours along twisting, winding gravel paths leading to secluded waterfalls and wide open spaces. And you absolutely can't miss Telluride's magical Fourth of July fireworks display over the mountains.
During winter's high season, visitors enjoy the ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain's base directly from the resort. Skiers and snowboarders take full advantage of the free gondola, which takes them from the resort's steps to the top of the slope in about 12 minutes. After a full day's adventure, the resort is a perfect place to wind down. Each afternoon, the sound of a custom Bernatone Alphorn signals the start of an après cocktail experience in the Timber Room. Belly up to the bar for a drink and a snack, and spend a few minutes taking in the fresh mountain air and scenic views.
Plan an unforgettable stay at the Madeline Hotel
Getting to one of America's most breathtaking and lively mountain towns is worth the extra effort. Speaking from personal experience, most domestic airlines offer connecting flights to Montrose Regional Airport, which is about 69 miles (an hour-and-25-minute drive) from Telluride. Enjoy the rugged mountain scenery as you slowly approach the historic mining town, which feels like it was gently placed into a protective box canyon. Your other option is to land directly at Telluride Regional Airport, the highest-elevation airport in America, with a 15-minute drive to the Madeline Hotel at Mountain Village. However you end up arriving, your memories will last longer than your stay.
Pack accordingly for your visit. A cold-weather trip warrants lots of warm layers, wool socks, ski or snowboarding gear, gloves, hand warmers, and sunscreen. Warm-weather vacations will require bug repellent, sturdy hiking boots, fly fishing accessories, hats, sunglasses, and clothing that protects from harmful UV rays. Finally, give yourself space and grace to acclimate to altitude changes, and drink extra water to limit any side effects. Book excursions, activities, and dinner reservations in advance if possible, especially during peak tourist seasons.