Colorado's Number One Resort Is Tucked In The Town Of Telluride With Year-Round Adventures And Scenic Trails

Every season at the Madeline Hotel offers guests an opportunity to escape from life's worries and experience the natural world. The resort concierge is happy to plan outings for you and your family, provide recommendations, and answer any questions. Springtime is ideal for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding on the area's scenic trails and roads or a round of golf at Telluride Golf Club, one of the highest-elevation golf courses on the planet. Summers are reserved for private fly fishing tours in the adjoining Uncompahgre region, complete with a lovely picnic lunch. Other popular excursions include guided bouldering in the nearby mountains and motorcycle tours along twisting, winding gravel paths leading to secluded waterfalls and wide open spaces. And you absolutely can't miss Telluride's magical Fourth of July fireworks display over the mountains.

During winter's high season, visitors enjoy the ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain's base directly from the resort. Skiers and snowboarders take full advantage of the free gondola, which takes them from the resort's steps to the top of the slope in about 12 minutes. After a full day's adventure, the resort is a perfect place to wind down. Each afternoon, the sound of a custom Bernatone Alphorn signals the start of an après cocktail experience in the Timber Room. Belly up to the bar for a drink and a snack, and spend a few minutes taking in the fresh mountain air and scenic views.