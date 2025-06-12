An Inviting, Walkable Colorado Town Boasts One Of The Best Fireworks Displays Over The San Juan Mountains
Considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado, Telluride is a beautifully preserved 19th-century mining town with a jaw-dropping natural setting tucked into a box canyon and towered over by the mighty San Juan mountain range. The region is beloved for its incredible skiing come winter and outdoor adventures in summer, plus America's first and only free gondola that connects Telluride to Mountain Village.
While Telluride is a year-round destination that boasts front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains, one of the best times to visit is during the Fourth of July. Along Colorado Avenue, the city hosts an annual Fourth of July celebration with a patriotic parade. This long-running parade has been held in Telluride since its founding in the 1880s when miners would have the day off to celebrate the national holiday. Today, the parade is a majorly festive affair, complete with festooned floats, riders on horseback, and plenty of red, white, and blue. Come nightfall, the celebrations are capped off with an incredible fireworks display set against the mountains.
For a slice of old-fashioned Americana, head to Telluride for the Fourth of July this year. While it retains its small-town charm, the town is also easy to access. Telluride Regional Airport is about 10 minutes from downtown Telluride, and Montrose Regional Airport is an hour and a half away. You'll find Denver further away, about six hours northeast.
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Telluride
Fourth of July showcases why Telluride is one of the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America. Active travelers can start the day at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Rundola Run, a steep 1.3-mile hike or run from Telluride up to the San Sophia Ridge. Back in town, the parade begins at 11 a.m. on Colorado Avenue, where people decked out in their patriotic best line up to watch the decorated floats. The Colorado National Guard volunteers even do a jet flyover with chemtrails of red, white, and blue.
"This town knows how to put up a show!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The energy of the people is infectious! The parade lasted about an hour and a half and is worth seeing!"
Afterward, the Telluride Historical Museum hosts everyone for the annual root beer floats fundraiser. Town Park will also be bustling with concerts and food trucks to keep the party going. Or take the 12-minute gondola ride from Telluride up to Mountain Village, which throws a free Red, White, & Blues event with live music, outdoor games, and sweet treats. Thrill seekers can also join Mild to Wild's 4th of July Rafting Parade and ride down the San Miguel River's whitewater rapids just outside Telluride. At dusk, everyone gathers in Town Park to view the magnificent fireworks display put on by the Telluride Volunteer Fire Department. With a backdrop of the San Juan Mountain Range, this stunning show is one not to be missed. Note that the fireworks are dependent on weather and forest fire risk.