An Inviting, Walkable Colorado Town Boasts One Of The Best Fireworks Displays Over The San Juan Mountains

Considered one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado, Telluride is a beautifully preserved 19th-century mining town with a jaw-dropping natural setting tucked into a box canyon and towered over by the mighty San Juan mountain range. The region is beloved for its incredible skiing come winter and outdoor adventures in summer, plus America's first and only free gondola that connects Telluride to Mountain Village.

While Telluride is a year-round destination that boasts front-row views of Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains, one of the best times to visit is during the Fourth of July. Along Colorado Avenue, the city hosts an annual Fourth of July celebration with a patriotic parade. This long-running parade has been held in Telluride since its founding in the 1880s when miners would have the day off to celebrate the national holiday. Today, the parade is a majorly festive affair, complete with festooned floats, riders on horseback, and plenty of red, white, and blue. Come nightfall, the celebrations are capped off with an incredible fireworks display set against the mountains.

For a slice of old-fashioned Americana, head to Telluride for the Fourth of July this year. While it retains its small-town charm, the town is also easy to access. Telluride Regional Airport is about 10 minutes from downtown Telluride, and Montrose Regional Airport is an hour and a half away. You'll find Denver further away, about six hours northeast.