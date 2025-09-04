Just Getting To Arizona's Secret Waterfall Swimming Hole With Slides And Cliff Jumps Is An Adventure

What was it that Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said, "It's not the destination, it's the journey"? Well, those words couldn't ring truer when it comes to the high-energy and thrilling adventure of getting to Maiden Falls in the West Clear Creek Wilderness in Arizona. A journey that has to be experienced to be believed, this challenging hike will see visitors hiking steep canyons, sidling along rock walls, and swimming through deep pools to reach the glory of their final destination — and it's certainly worth it.

There are many trails in the U.S. that are only for experienced hikers, and this hike certainly makes that list. Also known as Indian Maiden Falls, you'll need a very good level of fitness and some decent hiking experience under your belt to undertake this difficult journey. The trail's elevation change is more than 2,000 feet, and it's seven miles in distance. However, the distance can be quite misleading due to the slippery, rocky terrain and the need to wade and swim some of the route — it can take a lot longer to complete than you'd imagine. Thus, allow around ten hours (five hours each way) to complete the hike.

Your journey to Maiden Falls begins on Forest Road 214A. The road leading up to the trailhead should really only be driven by high-clearance vehicles; otherwise, most vehicles are able to make it within a mile of the start of the hike. To avoid damaging your car trying to drive over the large rocks and boulders, you can just walk the last stretch to the trailhead, if you prefer. This is one of those trails where there are certain safety tips to know if you're doing a solo hike, one of which is considering trail conditions. But this adventurous hike generally wouldn't be recommended as a solo hike unless you're really experienced.