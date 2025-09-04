Just Getting To Arizona's Secret Waterfall Swimming Hole With Slides And Cliff Jumps Is An Adventure
What was it that Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said, "It's not the destination, it's the journey"? Well, those words couldn't ring truer when it comes to the high-energy and thrilling adventure of getting to Maiden Falls in the West Clear Creek Wilderness in Arizona. A journey that has to be experienced to be believed, this challenging hike will see visitors hiking steep canyons, sidling along rock walls, and swimming through deep pools to reach the glory of their final destination — and it's certainly worth it.
There are many trails in the U.S. that are only for experienced hikers, and this hike certainly makes that list. Also known as Indian Maiden Falls, you'll need a very good level of fitness and some decent hiking experience under your belt to undertake this difficult journey. The trail's elevation change is more than 2,000 feet, and it's seven miles in distance. However, the distance can be quite misleading due to the slippery, rocky terrain and the need to wade and swim some of the route — it can take a lot longer to complete than you'd imagine. Thus, allow around ten hours (five hours each way) to complete the hike.
Your journey to Maiden Falls begins on Forest Road 214A. The road leading up to the trailhead should really only be driven by high-clearance vehicles; otherwise, most vehicles are able to make it within a mile of the start of the hike. To avoid damaging your car trying to drive over the large rocks and boulders, you can just walk the last stretch to the trailhead, if you prefer. This is one of those trails where there are certain safety tips to know if you're doing a solo hike, one of which is considering trail conditions. But this adventurous hike generally wouldn't be recommended as a solo hike unless you're really experienced.
The journey and safety tips for visiting Maiden Falls
While the route starts out mostly flat, things get steep pretty quickly. You'll descend roughly 1,700 feet into West Clear Creek Canyon within the first two miles of the journey. It's steep and full of loose rocks that will have you frequently tripping and stumbling, so be sure to have proper hiking shoes. After your unsteady descent, the adventure continues when you land on the banks of West Clear Creek surrounded by the iconic red canyon walls, gently flowing water, and plenty of greenery. You can find these red rock formations in abundance in Arizona, particularly in Sedona, including the otherworldly red rock landmark of Bell Rock.
Despite its peaceful setting, though, the trail, or the lack thereof, doesn't get easier from here. Before your first proper swim is required, you make your way along the edge of the creek, ducking and climbing around logs while you go. Your first swim is about a quarter mile from Maiden Falls, and it's the longest of a few. When you get to a boulder tunnel, you'll know that the beauty and magic of Maiden Falls are just up ahead. The beauty of the cascades, the swimming hole below, and the surroundings are unparalleled here, and this is a welcome treat given the pretty harrowing journey. Before heading back the way you came, take some time to relax or do a few slides or cliff jumps off the rocks into the sparkling clear water.
This is an all-day hike, so be sure to kickstart your journey early, remembering that the return journey will involve steep uphill hiking after the creek. If you want to break up the journey, it is possible to camp along the route so you're not exhausted or rushing to get back to the car during daylight. One campsite available is called Spiderhaven, and it's just ten minutes of walking from the first big swim. Here, there's access to water, a fire pit, soft sand to set up camp, and lots of spiders (!) to keep you company. So even if you're camping solo, you definitely won't be alone.