Arizona's Otherworldly Red Rock Landmark Draws Hikers, Photographers, And Vortex Seekers To This Sedona Wonder
Plenty of cities in Arizona are well-known hiking havens. Yet the red rock paradise of Sedona boasts a reputation for outdoor adventures surpassed by few other cities of similar size. Sedona, of course, has the advantage of sitting in the midst of some of the most striking landscapes in the U.S., where rich forests intermingle with otherworldly red rock mesas and mountain peaks. Sedona hikes like the gorgeous Broken Arrow Trail are simultaneously accessible and challenging treks through fantastic scenery. However, for the perfect combination of a short and simple hike and iconic Sedona views, you'll have a hard time finding somewhere better than Sedona's Bell Rock.
Though Sedona has plenty of magnificent red buttes, Bell Rock still manages to stand out thanks to its distinctive shape and prime visibility from major Sedona roads. Hikers and photographers can get up close and personal with this incredible geological wonder on a simple hike less than a mile in length. Additionally, a Bell Rock hike is close to many of the other photogenic hiking trails in the Sedona area, offering even more opportunities for shots of incredible landmarks.
If you lean more toward the spiritual side of things or are just looking for an ideal place to meditate out in nature, you may appreciate knowing that Bell Rock is supposed to be one of the most powerful spiritual vortexes in the Sedona area. Whether you're seeking spiritual enlightenment or just a fun, scenic hike, Bell Rock is close enough to the city to indulge in its ample lodging options, like the stylish and dreamy Mountain Modern Sedona.
Bell Rock is an unmistakable sentinel presiding over Sedona
Of Sedona's multitude of magical rocks, Bell Rock may be the most recognizable. As you may have guessed, the formation gets its name from its distinctive "bell" shape, with a wide, bell-like bottom narrowing into a smaller rocky dome at the top. Bell Rock consists of the same red sandstone that decorates much of the landscape around Sedona, providing it with a bright, attention-grabbing color to complement its distinctive shape. From its base, Bell Rock rises to a height of more than 500 feet, high enough to stand out against the flat desert surrounding it.
Also contributing to Bell Rock's prominence is its location. Unlike many of the notable rock formations in remote areas around Sedona, Bell Rock has the advantage of sitting right next to Arizona's Highway 179, which many visitors from other parts of Arizona use to access downtown Sedona and the nearby community of Oak Creek. As a result, Bell Rock is a preeminent landmark for road trips through the Sedona area, greeting drivers as they pass along the region's scenic highway.
Bell Rock is a remarkable spectacle on its own. But its profile gets even better when you step back a bit and take in the stunning scenery around it. Bell Rock sits among what is arguably the top-tier pantheon of Sedona rock formations, which includes illustrious members like Courthouse Rock and Cathedral Rock. This wonderful grouping of high-profile red rock formations creates the type of scenery that Sedona has become famous for — all right next to a major highway! Instead of being in one of the area's rugged backcountry sections, the Bell Rock trailhead is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Sedona.
Bell Rock is the perfect place for hiking — and maybe spiritual vortexes, too
Bell Rock is a central feature of several excellent hiking trails through Sedona's Coconino National Forest, ranging from short yet scenic hikes to longer tours of the region's one-of-a-kind geology. The most basic, the Bell Rock Trail, is a mere 0.8-mile out-and-back trek from the parking area just off Highway 179 (note that parking requires a daily $5 Red Rock Site Pass, which you can purchase on recreation.gov). Though short, the Bell Rock Trail provides an abundance of picture-perfect shots of Bell Rock and the surrounding Arizona landscape. Another terrific, slightly longer hike is the Courthouse Butte and Bell Rock Loop, which circles approximately 3.6 miles past Bell Rock and the nearby Courthouse Butte, offering an even more comprehensive tour of the region's natural wonders. If you're looking for a more adrenaline-inducing adventure, you can also scramble all the way to the top of Bell Rock.
Whether you explore it horizontally or vertically, Bell Rock is an excellent destination for physical recreation. But if you're a believer in such things, Bell Rock may also be a prime spot for exercising your spiritual muscles as well. Sedona has long been popular among spiritual seekers as a site of energy vortexes, like the one at Buddha Beach, a piece of paradise that also offers family-friendly swimming. Though opinions differ on the best vortexes in Sedona, Bell Rock is consistently a top contender for meditators or those seeking spiritual enlightenment. In 1987, Bell Rock saw 5,000 believers flock to its red pinnacle for a supposed "Harmonic Convergence." Even if you're not a firm believer in vortexes and the like, there's no denying that Bell Rock is the perfect place to find peace, relaxation, and a sense of physical as well as spiritual fulfillment.