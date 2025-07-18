Arizona's Otherworldly Red Rock Landmark Draws Hikers, Photographers, And Vortex Seekers To This Sedona Wonder

Plenty of cities in Arizona are well-known hiking havens. Yet the red rock paradise of Sedona boasts a reputation for outdoor adventures surpassed by few other cities of similar size. Sedona, of course, has the advantage of sitting in the midst of some of the most striking landscapes in the U.S., where rich forests intermingle with otherworldly red rock mesas and mountain peaks. Sedona hikes like the gorgeous Broken Arrow Trail are simultaneously accessible and challenging treks through fantastic scenery. However, for the perfect combination of a short and simple hike and iconic Sedona views, you'll have a hard time finding somewhere better than Sedona's Bell Rock.

Though Sedona has plenty of magnificent red buttes, Bell Rock still manages to stand out thanks to its distinctive shape and prime visibility from major Sedona roads. Hikers and photographers can get up close and personal with this incredible geological wonder on a simple hike less than a mile in length. Additionally, a Bell Rock hike is close to many of the other photogenic hiking trails in the Sedona area, offering even more opportunities for shots of incredible landmarks.

If you lean more toward the spiritual side of things or are just looking for an ideal place to meditate out in nature, you may appreciate knowing that Bell Rock is supposed to be one of the most powerful spiritual vortexes in the Sedona area. Whether you're seeking spiritual enlightenment or just a fun, scenic hike, Bell Rock is close enough to the city to indulge in its ample lodging options, like the stylish and dreamy Mountain Modern Sedona.