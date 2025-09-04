The Biggest Plane Boeing Ever Built Was Too Heavy To Fly Over The Ocean

True innovation is built on the back of countless failures, and nowhere is that clearer than in the aerospace industry, which has produced some of history's funniest and most bizarre designs. Goodyear's Inflatoplane, a blow-up aircraft for extraction purposes that could only fly 55 miles per hour, and the De Lackner HZ-1 Aerocycle, a hoverboard-style death trap that would require pilots to maneuver it by standing over its rotating blades, are just two of the most comical designs. Aviation giant Boeing has certainly had its fair share of failures as well, including its standout Pelican Super Transport, which is often considered to be one of Boeing's weirdest designs.

With support from the Pentagon, Phantom Works, Boeing's prototyping sub-division, went to work on this product in 2000. If built as conceptualized, it would have been the biggest plane in history. Its specifications included a wing area of a full acre, a weight of 1,600 tons, and a wingspan of 500 feet, dwarfing the current title-holder, the Stratolaunch Roc carrier, with its 385-foot wingspan. It would have been powered by eight 80,000-horsepower turbine engines and landed on 76 individually-steerable wheels. The mega-plane could have transported 7.5 tons of equipment and 3,000 people, with 20 cargo containers easily fitting inside one wing alone.

A fleet of these aircraft were scheduled for delivery by 2020 and would have revolutionized the cargo aviation industry. It would have had serious implications for the U.S. military as well, with its ability to quickly supply bases with personnel and equipment all over the world within 96 hours. This would have been vastly faster than a cargo ship, which can take three to six months. Unfortunately, though, this mammoth ultra-plane, too heavy to realistically fly across the ocean, was ultimately abandoned — and it's yet another failed design that didn't come to fruition.