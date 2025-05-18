These days, the news cycle seems packed with stories of aviation disasters and faulty aircraft, including those from Boeing, whose 737 planes have been involved in many accidents. In fact, over 150 individuals have died in plane crashes as of May 2025 in the United States (via Fox 4 News). Not to mention the various videos of airplane catastrophes that have gone viral. But are flights really less safe than they used to be? Richard Levy from AviationExpertConsulting.com says no. The former American Airlines pilot spoke to Islands exclusively about the safety of air travel.

Levy, who has over 40 years of flying experience, says that travelers have little to worry about. He stated, "Of the thousands of daily commercial flights flown around the world, 99.99% of them run safely and successfully, and fly the intended and planned itinerary from point A to point B. Have there been a few flights as of late that have had non-normal occurrences? Yes." However, with many choosing to stay grounded, Levy has a reminder for travelers.

"The riskiest portion of any commercial flight remains to be the drive to and from the airport," he explains. Indeed, data shows that you are more likely to die from a car crash than a plane crash. Likewise, prospective fliers should be aware that a majority of aviation accidents that do transpire are not commercial flights. This includes the January 2025 plane crash in Philadelphia, which was transporting a medical patient. "There have been a few newsworthy events that did indeed gather media attention, but still do not prove commercial aviation as unsafe," says Levy.