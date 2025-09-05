Kansas' Pristine 'Prairie Trail' Boasts Wild Bison, State Parks Tours, And Exceptional Eateries
The Great Plains get a bad rap for being uninteresting to drive through, but don't believe anyone that says Kansas is boring when all they've seen is Interstate 70. There's a lot more to the Sunflower State, and if you're a fan of underrated drives, the Prairie Trail Scenic Byway will be right up your alley. This 80-mile route begins — or ends, depending how you approach it — at the junction of Interstate 70 (I-70) and Kansas Highway 156 (K-156), where you'll wind your way south toward Ellsworth.
Pop by the charmingly retro Sugar Shack, which serves 50 flavors of shaved ice and dozens of original sundae concoctions. And for something even more historic, stop by the Midland Railroad Hotel for dinner at the Sample Room Tavern or The Barn, Kansas Libations Club & Social Room, brimming with rustic charm. For the full experience, book a room furnished in the mission style and cozy up in a hotel that, when it opened at the turn of the 20th century, was considered a premier hotel in the Midwest.
From Ellsworth, you'll head east along K-140, a mostly flat stretch between agricultural fields where the horizon feels endless. Before you reach the small town of Brookville, you'll head south on K-141 into invitingly rolling grasslands. Note that this year, a bridge repair has closed the northernmost portion of K-141 until at least November, so a quick detour will take you south of Carneiro toward Avenue K — which will also deposit you at a great picnic spot, Mushroom Rock State Park, home to some of the world's most unusual rock formations.
Camp in Kansas' first state park
Continuing south on K-141, in less than 10 minutes you'll arrive at a jewel of the Prairie Trail Scenic Byway, Kanopolis State Park. Hidden in the Smoky Hills and boasting scenic trails through canyons and sandstone bluffs, it's also the first state park Kansas ever established. Situated amid rolling terrain and wooded areas, numerous camping options are available for both tents and RVs around the park's namesake lake, plus cabin rentals, too. Currently, a day pass to the park is $5 (or $3.25 for senior and disabled visitors who are Kansas residents). Camping fees start at $10 per night, with additional fees for utilities like electric and water and "prime sites" during the summer. If you plan to return often or visit numerous state parks, save some dough by purchasing a 14-day or annual camping permit.
Heading out from here, continue south to K-4 and turn east toward Lindsborg. You'll pass a local icon known as The Old Farmstead, a long-abandoned house that sits eerily in a field and makes for a great photo. Lindsborg itself is a quaint little town known as "Little Sweden" thanks to a group of Swedish immigrants who settled here in 1869. Art lovers, don't miss the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery, a collection of work by the Swedish artist who moved to Lindsborg in 1894 and spent his entire career teaching at the local college. For more history, check out the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, which will transport you straight to Stockholm with its bright yellow facade. Then, grab a bite to eat Crown & Rye and a drink at Öl Stuga, a tavern also serving delicious deli sandwiches.
Observe elk and bison grazing in native grassland
Brimming with history, the byway is scenic for good reason — it also has plenty of nature to take in, too. About a half hour southeast of Lindsborg, make sure to stop by the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, run by an independent nonprofit that works with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to steward the land for animals that have roamed here since time immemorial. The refuge offers regular tours via tram, leading you through rolling hills where 200 bison and more than 40 elk graze in their natural habitat. In the summer, spot 40 varieties of wildflowers that dapple the meadows with vibrant splashes of color. Plan ahead, though, because the refuge is open to the public only on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon., with tram tours booked in advance and private tours also available.
Less than 3 miles away, stretch your legs with a walk along the Buffalo Hill Hiking Trails. An easy route due to the relatively flat terrain, the winding, mowed grass trails lead you through native prairie and along a creek, and if you choose to follow the entire length, it'll take you around an hour and 20 minutes. When you're ready to hop back in the car, continue south to Canton, where the Prairie Trail Scenic Byway formally concludes. But if you haven't had your fill of Great Plains scenery, it doesn't have to end there — the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, taking you through one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies in a breathtaking hilly region, is just a little over 50 miles to the west of Canton.