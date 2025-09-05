Kansas' Pristine 'Prairie Trail' Boasts Wild Bison, State Parks Tours, And Exceptional Eateries

The Great Plains get a bad rap for being uninteresting to drive through, but don't believe anyone that says Kansas is boring when all they've seen is Interstate 70. There's a lot more to the Sunflower State, and if you're a fan of underrated drives, the Prairie Trail Scenic Byway will be right up your alley. This 80-mile route begins — or ends, depending how you approach it — at the junction of Interstate 70 (I-70) and Kansas Highway 156 (K-156), where you'll wind your way south toward Ellsworth.

Pop by the charmingly retro Sugar Shack, which serves 50 flavors of shaved ice and dozens of original sundae concoctions. And for something even more historic, stop by the Midland Railroad Hotel for dinner at the Sample Room Tavern or The Barn, Kansas Libations Club & Social Room, brimming with rustic charm. For the full experience, book a room furnished in the mission style and cozy up in a hotel that, when it opened at the turn of the 20th century, was considered a premier hotel in the Midwest.

From Ellsworth, you'll head east along K-140, a mostly flat stretch between agricultural fields where the horizon feels endless. Before you reach the small town of Brookville, you'll head south on K-141 into invitingly rolling grasslands. Note that this year, a bridge repair has closed the northernmost portion of K-141 until at least November, so a quick detour will take you south of Carneiro toward Avenue K — which will also deposit you at a great picnic spot, Mushroom Rock State Park, home to some of the world's most unusual rock formations.