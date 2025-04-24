A State Park Hidden In Kansas' Smoky Hills Boasts Scenic Trails Through Canyons And Sandstone Bluffs
Kansas doesn't exactly get the most acclaim for being one of the top American travel destinations. In most people's minds, Kansas is mainly flat farmland, tornadoes, and the bland, sepia-toned contrast to the magical Technicolor world of Oz. But if you're not as lucky as Dorothy and don't get swept away to an enchanted fantasy land, Kansas does have plenty of hidden charms you can console yourself with. For example, the charming Kansas town of Concordia has been voted the "friendliest small town in the U.S." And if you're in the mood for outdoor adventures, Kansas's amazing Kanopolis State Park may be one of the most unique — and memorable — state parks in the entire country.
Kanopolis State Park centers around Kanopolis Lake, a large reservoir nearly dead center in the middle of the state. But while Kanopolis Lake might be Kansas' best spot for water recreation, the park is much, much more. Far from being the monotonous flat plains that Kansas is so infamous for, Kanopolis State Park sits in one of the state's most complex geographic regions, defined by an intricate collection of canyons, buttes, and rocky bluffs that look more like something out of Utah or the South Dakota Badlands than the Great Plains of Kansas. And with administrative units protecting some of the most unique geology you'll ever see, Kanopolis State Park is the perfect spot for scenic hikes, unforgettable sightseeing, and some of the best outdoor recreation in the Midwest.
Kanopolis State Park has scenes you wouldn't expect to find in Kansas
The centerpiece of Kanopolis State Park is the 3,400-acre Kanopolis Lake Reservoir that gives the park its name. Initially created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a means of flood control, Kanopolis Lake serendipitously grew to become a gorgeous freshwater gem that matches some of the best lakes in places like Minnesota or Michigan for sheer loveliness. But Kanopolis State Park's beauty is much more than its namesake lake. The park sits in the heart of Kansas' eye-catching Smoky Hills region, a complex upland region defined by weather-worn sandstone formations and rugged, yet exquisite, beauty. Around the lake, you can find amazing sandstone bluffs interspersed with dramatic prairies, pristine forests, and distinctive geological formations like the serene (and hikable) Horsethief Canyon.
If a beautiful lake and picturesque sandstone bluffs were the only features of Kanopolis State Park, it would still be one of the best outdoor destinations in both Kansas and the Great Plains. But the park's most impressive feature is found in a nearby subsidiary state park site administered by the larger Kanopolis State Park Recreation Area. Mushroom Rock State Park protects some truly bizarre rock formations, shaped like (as you may have guessed), mushrooms. These sandstone "mushrooms" are a type of "hoodoo" — a narrow, tall rocky spire formed from long-term erosion. Hoodoos are most famously found in places like the vibrant and unique Western paradise of Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park. But as rare as any hoodoos are, mushroom-shaped rocks are even rarer, and the mere 5 acres of Mushroom Rock State Park boast some of the most unusual rock formations in the world.
Kanopolis State Park might be Kansas' best spot for outdoor adventures
With a gorgeous lake, unique geology, and remarkable natural phenomena like mushroom rocks, Kanopolis State Park unsurprisingly has many of Kansas' most scenic hikes. The park and its many units have more than 30 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy wildlife-viewing trails of less than a mile to more challenging, multi-mile treks through the park's rugged terrain. Many of the trails let you explore top features like Horsethief Canyon and the park's striking sandstone bluffs (not to mention the one-of-a-kind mushroom rocks). If you're into birdwatching, Kanopolis State Park is a great place to see avian residents as diverse as bald eagles, great blue herons, quail, and waxwings.
Sporting types can enjoy a day out on Kanopolis Lake while taking advantage of its excellent fishing opportunities. If you prefer to stay on dry land, the Smoky Hills/Kanopolis Wildlife Area is also a notable spot for hunting. And if you want to stay overnight, the park also has six deluxe cabins available for rent, as well as plenty of other campsites and RV hookup spots. But Kanopolis and the Smoky Hills are also within an hour and a half drive of Wichita, and within three hours of Kansas City, so Kanopolis State Park makes for an unforgettable day trip as well!