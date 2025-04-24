A State Park Hidden In Kansas' Smoky Hills Boasts Scenic Trails Through Canyons And Sandstone Bluffs

Kansas doesn't exactly get the most acclaim for being one of the top American travel destinations. In most people's minds, Kansas is mainly flat farmland, tornadoes, and the bland, sepia-toned contrast to the magical Technicolor world of Oz. But if you're not as lucky as Dorothy and don't get swept away to an enchanted fantasy land, Kansas does have plenty of hidden charms you can console yourself with. For example, the charming Kansas town of Concordia has been voted the "friendliest small town in the U.S." And if you're in the mood for outdoor adventures, Kansas's amazing Kanopolis State Park may be one of the most unique — and memorable — state parks in the entire country.

Kanopolis State Park centers around Kanopolis Lake, a large reservoir nearly dead center in the middle of the state. But while Kanopolis Lake might be Kansas' best spot for water recreation, the park is much, much more. Far from being the monotonous flat plains that Kansas is so infamous for, Kanopolis State Park sits in one of the state's most complex geographic regions, defined by an intricate collection of canyons, buttes, and rocky bluffs that look more like something out of Utah or the South Dakota Badlands than the Great Plains of Kansas. And with administrative units protecting some of the most unique geology you'll ever see, Kanopolis State Park is the perfect spot for scenic hikes, unforgettable sightseeing, and some of the best outdoor recreation in the Midwest.