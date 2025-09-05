The Airline You Might Want To Avoid If You're Flying With A Cat
Flying with a pet can be full of drama, and often more so with a cat than with a dog. Your canine companion is probably used to being out in public and meeting lots of new people. Unless you have a really unusual cat, your feline friend is more likely to enjoy the cozy comforts of home. When an airline makes it more difficult than it has to be, it can be upsetting for both of you. While TSA has specific guidelines for traveling with a pet, each airline will likely have its own specifications, and even those may depend on the type of plane you're flying on.
According to one flyer who wrote about their experience on Reddit's r/CatAdvice forum, WestJet may not be your best choice if you're taking your kitty on a plane. The writer said, " ... most planes won't let you keep your cat on your lap, even if they are in the carrier. Especially WestJet. If you ever have to fly in Canada, avoid them at ALL costs. They are basically terrorists to you about keeping your cat under the seat at all times. I made the mistake of flying with them twice, and both times every single one of their flight attendants was extremely aggressive to me about even so much as daring to have a cat on board. Never again." While you can't base your choice of carrier on one post, there is information you need to know before you fly with WestJet (or another airline) if you plan on taking your little buddy along for the ride.
Traveling with your cat on WestJet
Before you fly with a pet of any kind, it's important to make sure the information you have is current. That goes for dogs as well. In fact, one person posted in Facebook's Flight Angels Mexico forum about a situation in which WestJet refused to allow a small rescue pup to board because of a change in carrier-size restrictions. The airline has a rule that says, "Pets travelling as carry-on must have room to stand, sit and move naturally in their kennel." (Bold type is theirs.) However, at the time of this writing, your pet carrier has to be no more than 16 inches in length, 10 inches in width, and a mere 8.5 inches in height. You have to have a pretty small cat for it to be able to stand up in a carrier that size.
One flight attendant who posted in Reddit's r/westjet said that while the rules may not have been strictly enforced in the past, airline staff is being told to enforce them now, which may explain the r/CatAdvice poster's issue. They added, "I have seen these rules being taken literally of late, and even domestic sized cats being refused for carriage in the cabin." They also said that they know this restricted space " ... barely allows a cat or dog to stand up," adding that it might be "an impossibility to meet the requirements." At the very least, you may want to look into an airline that allows more space. Before you fly at all, you should know all the hacks and tips for traveling on a plane with a cat and every rule each airline has in place. Finally, if you choose to stay home with your cuddle buddy instead, check out our tips for planning a meaningful staycation you'll never forget.