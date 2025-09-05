The Airline You Might Want To Avoid If You're Flying With A Cat

Flying with a pet can be full of drama, and often more so with a cat than with a dog. Your canine companion is probably used to being out in public and meeting lots of new people. Unless you have a really unusual cat, your feline friend is more likely to enjoy the cozy comforts of home. When an airline makes it more difficult than it has to be, it can be upsetting for both of you. While TSA has specific guidelines for traveling with a pet, each airline will likely have its own specifications, and even those may depend on the type of plane you're flying on.

According to one flyer who wrote about their experience on Reddit's r/CatAdvice forum, WestJet may not be your best choice if you're taking your kitty on a plane. The writer said, " ... most planes won't let you keep your cat on your lap, even if they are in the carrier. Especially WestJet. If you ever have to fly in Canada, avoid them at ALL costs. They are basically terrorists to you about keeping your cat under the seat at all times. I made the mistake of flying with them twice, and both times every single one of their flight attendants was extremely aggressive to me about even so much as daring to have a cat on board. Never again." While you can't base your choice of carrier on one post, there is information you need to know before you fly with WestJet (or another airline) if you plan on taking your little buddy along for the ride.