Game-Changing Tips From Pet Parents To Make Plane Travel With Your Cat As Smooth As Possible

Whereas dogs tend to be people lovers, making airport security screenings just another big friendly adventure, cats tend to be a lot more suspicious about folks they don't know. And that can make going through airport security hard on all involved parties since those little fluff nuggets tend to come with some pretty serious murder mittens. As the saying goes, these cats have claws.

That's because even if your favorite meowster is in a kitty carrier, TSA rules require temporarily removing them so their kitty Uber can get X-rayed. And suddenly finding themselves in a strange space surrounded by unfamiliar humans on all sides can transform even the most loving potato kitties into danger floofs. To avoid this debacle, most airports will happily arrange a private security screening for you and your travel buddy upon request, making the whole experience far less stressful for everyone (especially the cat). This can be requested upon check-in, but it's even better to set it up in advance by calling the TSA Cares Helpline about three to five days ahead of your flight.

When you set up a private screening, you'll walk through the metal detector and then follow an officer of your gender to a private location. Once there, you'll need to remove kitty from her carrier while a second officer takes the carrier to run through the X-ray. Easy!