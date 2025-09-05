Michigan's Most Pleasant Beach In Sleeping Bear Dunes Boasts Bright Blue Waters, Sand Dunes, And Recreation
While many may associate Michigan with its rich musical and automotive heritage, the state is also a gorgeous vacation destination filled with lakeside beaches. It's the only state to border four of the five Great Lakes, granting it over 3,000 miles of freshwater coastline. The Ojibwe people had it right when they named the Midwestern region Michigama, meaning great or big lake. You can't go wrong with Lake Michigan gems, such as the lively and activity-filled Silver Beach County Park and the underrated Warren Dunes State Park. Standing out among them, Platte River Point Beach is arguably the most pleasant beach in Michigan.
Platte River Point Beach is tucked along the shoreline of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, known for its crystal-clear waters and golden sands. The river offers shallow, flowing waters that carry tubers, canoers, and kayakers to the junction of the Platte River and Lake Michigan. For those opting to stay on shore, taking a dip in the lake's invigorating depths or gazing at the aqua-blue water and cascading dunes are enough to make anyone forget about all their worries.
Going to the beach and picking your river ride in Platte River Point Beach
Platte River Point Beach is in the middle of three Michigan towns: Frankfort, Empire, and Honor. It's a 20-minute drive northeast of Frankfort and about the same amount of time south of Empire. Honor is inland from the beach, and a quick 15-minute drive gets you there. There are accessible parking areas and restrooms with running water at the beach, along with stunning views of Empire Bluffs and Sleeping Bear Dunes.
After parking your car, there are a few entry points to the river. The El Dorado boat launch provides an easy, 1-mile ride to the beach. For a longer, 2-mile float, put in at the fish weir ramp, just below Loon Lake. As a note, you'll have to carry your tube for about a quarter of a mile down a gravelly road. For the full, 2.5-hour float-trip, start at the Platte River Picnic Area. You'll drift down the river before reaching Loon Lake, where you'll have to paddle as you pass by the other ramps and sparkling dunes before finding yourself at the river's mouth.
Floating down the Platte River is as leisurely as it gets, and some guests may even find that the current is too slow. Visitors without paddles can use their hands to get moving. Starting at the fish weir launching area might help prevent this, but of course, a little bit of paddling could also be part of the fun. You'll get to say howdy to other boaters as they float by, especially at the height of summer, when the river gets as full as a busy highway.
Camping and hiking near Platte River Point Beach, Michigan
If one day at Platte River Point isn't enough, stay at Platte River Campground above Platte Lake and east of the river. The year-round campground has a total of 179 sites, including nine that are wheelchair-accessible. You'll have a choice between RV sites with electrical hookups, tent sites, walk-in, and hike-in tent sites. There's no camp store, but there is a dump station, food storage lockers, potable water, and firewood for sale.
While trekking the nearby national lakeshore can be thrilling, know that having to be rescued from hiking Sleeping Bear Dunes can cost thousands. There are safer trails you can traverse without that added risk. A popular choice is a deep sojourn into Sleeping Bear Dunes, the scenic 6.4-mile Lasso Lake Loop, which starts on the eastern end of Loop 4 in the campground. Some steep ridges and sharp bends mean the trail can be occasionally challenging, but its stunning views of Lake Michigan make the hike worth it.
If you want to canoe along the river, you can launch one from the Platte River Picnic Area closest to Loop 1 on the western edge of the campground. Reservations for the campground are required if you're visiting between May to October, and can be made through recreation.gov up to six months before your trip. While there's no one "best" time to visit, be prepared for the weather, with harsh summers and winters affecting the area throughout the year. There's a $25 entrance fee to enter the Sleeping Bear Dunes area, while daily fees for Platte River Campground range from $22 to $50 a day (at time of writing).