Michigan's Most Pleasant Beach In Sleeping Bear Dunes Boasts Bright Blue Waters, Sand Dunes, And Recreation

Platte River Point Beach is in the middle of three Michigan towns: Frankfort, Empire, and Honor. It's a 20-minute drive northeast of Frankfort and about the same amount of time south of Empire. Honor is inland from the beach, and a quick 15-minute drive gets you there. There are accessible parking areas and restrooms with running water at the beach, along with stunning views of Empire Bluffs and Sleeping Bear Dunes.

After parking your car, there are a few entry points to the river. The El Dorado boat launch provides an easy, 1-mile ride to the beach. For a longer, 2-mile float, put in at the fish weir ramp, just below Loon Lake. As a note, you'll have to carry your tube for about a quarter of a mile down a gravelly road. For the full, 2.5-hour float-trip, start at the Platte River Picnic Area. You'll drift down the river before reaching Loon Lake, where you'll have to paddle as you pass by the other ramps and sparkling dunes before finding yourself at the river's mouth.

Floating down the Platte River is as leisurely as it gets, and some guests may even find that the current is too slow. Visitors without paddles can use their hands to get moving. Starting at the fish weir launching area might help prevent this, but of course, a little bit of paddling could also be part of the fun. You'll get to say howdy to other boaters as they float by, especially at the height of summer, when the river gets as full as a busy highway.