Never Try To Hand A Used Sick Bag To The Flight Attendant (Here's Where To Put It Instead)

Ask anyone who flies regularly what makes their most memorable trips and what renders certain airlines favorites of theirs, and you're sure to hear one reason most of the time: flight attendants. These helpers in the air often go underappreciated, but the truth is, the services they provide on flights are irreplaceable, all while maintaining a friendly mood and a big smile. As a token of gratitude, you should always be polite to your flight attendants — and everyone else, really — and avoid things flight attendants want you to stop doing. And sometimes, this involves how you handle the barf bag on a plane.

One not too uncommon situation is when a passenger has to vomit into a sick bag due to airsickness or some pre-existing condition, and while it may be convenient to the passenger to just hand the used sick bag to a flight attendant and let them deal with it, this gesture is not only offensive and rude, but also poses a significant health risk to the flight attendant and everyone else on the plane. In fact, some cabin crew will refuse to take a used barf bag due to health and safety rules.