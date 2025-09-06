Samantha Brown Says This Top Fall Destination Out West Offers Sheer Beauty With Fiery Trees And Wildlife
For some people, fall means lamenting the end of a summer that may not have felt long enough. For others it means excitedly welcoming the changing colors of leaves, cooler days, and atmospheric nature escapes. No matter which camp you fall into (pun intended), there are numerous ways to embrace this season. Consider traveling to the best U.S. small towns for a fall escape, as chosen by other travelers. You can also head abroad for one of these breathtaking European train trips during fall. However, if it's left up to travel expert and TV personality Samantha Brown, she's sending you to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for some much-deserved immersion in fiery nature.
"I have yet to meet someone who's been to Grand Teton National Park and been anything but absolutely gobsmacked by its sheer beauty," Brown wrote on her travel blog. She also says fall is the time of year when this 300,000-acre-plus national park showcases its most stunning colors. It's when you can witness the photogenic contrast of marigold and orange trees against snow-capped mountains and placid glacier lakes.
It's not just the flora that comes alive in the cooler months of fall. Grand Teton National Park is a highway of sorts (a much prettier highway than any humans have) for migrating animals during this season. You have a decent chance of spotting bison, pronghorns, and elk as they make their annual journeys through the park. Fall is also the time of year when many elk, deer, and moose search for their mates. It's not uncommon to see male elk squaring off in hopes of impressing the fairer sex. You can also hear elk mating calls, which sound a little like a bugle in a kind of come hither way.
How to best experience fall at Grand Teton
Jenny Lake is one of Samantha Brown's favorite places to visit in Grand Teton National Park, as she shares in a blog post. She raves about the various hiking routes around the glacier lake, which range from easy two-hour treks to walks that will take you all day. This is one of the few lakes in the national park where motorized boats are allowed. It's also a popular spot for kayaking while taking in the vibrant foliage along the shoreline. You can drive to the lake in 30 minutes from Jackson, making it a fantastic day trip.
When it comes to hiking, Brown recommends including the Cascade Canyon, Granite Canyon, and Amphitheater Lake trails on your itinerary. The Cascade Canyon Trail has a 4.8-star rating on AllTrails and is renowned for its wildlife spotting and views of the towering Hidden Falls cascade. Unfortunately, it is also one of the more crowded trails and comes with some steep inclines. Still, it's a great way to spend four hours exploring the national park's fall settings. If you're not a fan of treks, don't worry: Grand Teton National Park might just be the best national park in America for people who hate hiking.
Jackson is the closest city to Grand Teton National Park and is surrounded by beautiful mountains and wildlife refuges. Jackson Hole Airport is located right on the national park's doorstep and welcomes flights from numerous U.S. cities, including Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. Brown loves staying at the Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa, located half a mile from the center of Jackson. On her travel blog, Brown praises the cozy cabins for their private balconies and mountain vistas, calling Rustic Inn a "great place to escape the humidity and have a perfect mountain vacation alongside moose, deer, osprey, and other wildlife."