Samantha Brown Says This Top Fall Destination Out West Offers Sheer Beauty With Fiery Trees And Wildlife

For some people, fall means lamenting the end of a summer that may not have felt long enough. For others it means excitedly welcoming the changing colors of leaves, cooler days, and atmospheric nature escapes. No matter which camp you fall into (pun intended), there are numerous ways to embrace this season. Consider traveling to the best U.S. small towns for a fall escape, as chosen by other travelers. You can also head abroad for one of these breathtaking European train trips during fall. However, if it's left up to travel expert and TV personality Samantha Brown, she's sending you to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming for some much-deserved immersion in fiery nature.

"I have yet to meet someone who's been to Grand Teton National Park and been anything but absolutely gobsmacked by its sheer beauty," Brown wrote on her travel blog. She also says fall is the time of year when this 300,000-acre-plus national park showcases its most stunning colors. It's when you can witness the photogenic contrast of marigold and orange trees against snow-capped mountains and placid glacier lakes.

It's not just the flora that comes alive in the cooler months of fall. Grand Teton National Park is a highway of sorts (a much prettier highway than any humans have) for migrating animals during this season. You have a decent chance of spotting bison, pronghorns, and elk as they make their annual journeys through the park. Fall is also the time of year when many elk, deer, and moose search for their mates. It's not uncommon to see male elk squaring off in hopes of impressing the fairer sex. You can also hear elk mating calls, which sound a little like a bugle in a kind of come hither way.