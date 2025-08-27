The Best U.S. Small Towns For A Fall Escape In 2025, According To Travelers

If summer is all about sunny beach days and lounging by the pool, the cooler weather and the turning of the leaves in the fall call for a different type of vacation entirely. The autumn season in particular seems to be perfectly suited for a cozy small-town getaway. Think a relaxed stroll in a charming downtown, easy access to the outdoors to see all the beautiful hues of fall foliage on a hike or from your car, and perhaps some apple cider to end the day with.

To help you plan just that kind of trip, we've rounded up the best small towns across the United States for a fall getaway. For this list, we defined a small town as having a population of around 10,000 people or less. Having personally traveled to and lived in different parts of the country, this list of small towns is curated based on a mixture of personal experiences and recommendations from travel forums and social media.

These towns not only offer lovely foliage, but they also tend to host fun festivals throughout the season. The autumn season is indeed full of opportunities to celebrate, from harvest festivals to Oktoberfest to Halloween. Here are the 10 best small towns in the U.S. for a fall vacation that will feel like you're in a Hallmark movie.