The Most Breathtaking European Train Trips To Make This Fall, According To Research

From scenic bike rides to getting lost in corn mazes, there's just something about the fall that makes us want to be on the move. However, as exhilarating as a long walk, cycle, or run can be, there's no better way to take in the beauty of fall foliage and the scent of pine in the air than peeking out from a train window. Curving through centuries-old mountain ranges and rattling across some of the tiniest Old World villages you'll ever see, train travel is one of the most idyllic ways you can travel through Europe in the crispy season.

Advertisement

Whether it's Scotland's steam engine made famous by the "Harry Potter" series or France's unmissable Yellow Train that cuts through the woodlands with its bright hue (that matches the prettiest of leaves!), these European routes not only offer visitors beautiful views of nature but also carry you through some of the most unique locations the continent has to offer. Summertime might demand you visit the Lake Comos and the Santorinis of the world, but fall is the time for us to explore a little further afield. Climb aboard and let's discover the most breathtaking European train trips to make this fall.