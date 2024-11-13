The Most Breathtaking European Train Trips To Make This Fall, According To Research
From scenic bike rides to getting lost in corn mazes, there's just something about the fall that makes us want to be on the move. However, as exhilarating as a long walk, cycle, or run can be, there's no better way to take in the beauty of fall foliage and the scent of pine in the air than peeking out from a train window. Curving through centuries-old mountain ranges and rattling across some of the tiniest Old World villages you'll ever see, train travel is one of the most idyllic ways you can travel through Europe in the crispy season.
Whether it's Scotland's steam engine made famous by the "Harry Potter" series or France's unmissable Yellow Train that cuts through the woodlands with its bright hue (that matches the prettiest of leaves!), these European routes not only offer visitors beautiful views of nature but also carry you through some of the most unique locations the continent has to offer. Summertime might demand you visit the Lake Comos and the Santorinis of the world, but fall is the time for us to explore a little further afield. Climb aboard and let's discover the most breathtaking European train trips to make this fall.
Italy to Switzerland on the Foliage Train
Italy isn't all Mediterranean coastlines, palazzos, and duomos. No, when the pumpkin season rolls around, the best way to experience this island country is by riding on the aptly named Foliage Train. Only operating in the fall months, you'll be squeezing the most out of your Italian getaway from September to November by catching a ride on this leaf-peeper's dream.
Traveling from Domodossola, Italy, to Locarno, Switzerland, in the course of the two-hour ride, not only will you experience an international border crossing, but you will also receive unprecedented peaks at the valley estates and ancient mountains that dot the picturesque Italian-Swiss border. Expect mountainous views of warm-toned woodlands and sweeping valleys that just might be the source of the local inhabitants' favorite glass of wine.
At 32 miles long, this route passes over 83 different bridges and offers a different viewpoint on life in the land of pasta and passion. After being picked up in the quaint town of Domodossola, which has been standing since the days of the Ancient Roman empire, this seasonal train will drop you off in a grander locale situated along the gorgeous Lake Maggiore — Lake Como's quieter cousin that is just a stone's throw away from the Swiss Alps. Between the gorgeous forest views you will spot on the Foliage Train and the enviable destination along this classy shoreline, this luxe autumn vacation is not one you will soon regret.
A Deutsche Bahn trip through the Bavarian Alps
Say "guten tag" to autumn on this fairytale train journey that takes you through the dreamy territory of the Bavarian Alps. From Snow White and Rapunzel to Hansel and Gretel, there's a reason so many classic fairy and folk tales are set in the German woodlands — between the silver firs and copper beeches that sprinkle crunchy leaves from above and the thatch-roofed cottages that line the way, this trip will have you feeling as if you've stepped into the pages of a childhood classic.
Grab a classically German stein of beer before you climb aboard in Munich, then sit back and get ready to breathe in some fresh mountain air as you peruse the goldenrod and russet-colored leaves of these mountainous valleys. The two-hour ride will culminate at the town of Füssen, the last stop on a popular route that just happens to be nicknamed the "Romantic Road." Once there, you can continue your journey down the forested trail to the iconic Neuschwanstein Castle.
In keeping with the fairytale theme, legend has it that this spired wonder touched the heart of Walt Disney when he was crafting his princess empire. So grab your camera and maybe even your own prince or princess charming, because there's no trip better suited to a Disney-inspired autumn vacation than this alpine adventure courtesy of the Deutsche Bahn railways.
Romania's Mocanita steam train
Looking for a hauntingly beautiful Halloween getaway? Well, look no further than this underrated region in Europe. You'll feel as if you've stepped straight into the world of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" as you curve through the Carpathian forests in this rural region of Northern Romanian. Beginning in the town of Vișeu de Sus, the route of the Mocanita steam train will chug past the Wasser River, misty green hills, and the forested foot of the Carpathian Mountains.
Steam from the locomotive's dome will curve through the amber colors of the forests and mingle with the wooden spires of village churches as you travel through one of the more underrated areas of Europe. With autumn being the season of all things storied, mysterious, and nostalgic, why not take the road (or railway) less traveled? Keep your wits about you, though, as this wild Romanian forest is the home to howlers and growlers like brown bears, wolves, and chamois — a goat-like animal that is native to the Alpine area. So for the spooky lovers and adrenaline junkies, this just might be the Halloween season train journey for you.
Scotland's famous West Highland Line
Few places in Europe offer the same magnitude of impressive views that you'll see in the Scottish Highlands by train on the West Highland Line. While this iconic journey demands a little bit more of your time — clocking in at nearly five hours — the commitment will be worth it as you cruise along from Glasgow to Mallaig with the sound and steam of a vintage locomotive following you all the way. A ticket on the West Highland Line is a ticket back to the golden age of rail travel.
Passing through iconic locations such as Loch Awe, Loch Long, and Loch Etive, this trip will revolutionize your experience of fall. There is only so much leaf peeping one person can do, but these rural spots will allow you to see the crispy beauty of cool autumn lochs, heather moors, and red deer leaping across the mountainsides.
And if you're a fan of the "Harry Potter" series, this journey will be especially unmissable as it takes you through the famously windy Glenfinnan Viaduct rail path — that scenic, levitating patch of road immortalized as the path The Hogwarts Express takes to deliver Harry and Co. into the wizarding world. The cultural relevance doesn't stop there, either. Whether you're a fan of the television series "Outlander" or a bookworm who can't get enough of the patriotic poems of Scottish writer Walter Scott, the views you'll see on this legendary train is a pilgrimage for lovers of both Scotland and trains.
Bulgaria's Septemvri-Dobrinishte line
Get in touch with a new side of nature by visiting the red rocky lands and caverns of northwest Bulgaria. This journey from the budget-friendly capital city of Sofia into the Balkan Mountains will give Europe's more popular tourist destinations a run for their money with its combination of city charm and natural wonder.
You're in luck, too, as Bulgaria has a robust fall culture. Once the seat of the Ottoman Empire, Bulgaria was one of the first countries to ever brew a cup of coffee. So start the journey off on the right foot by peeling off to one of Sofia's bakeries to grab a caffeinated cup and a bite of tikvenik, a traditional Bulgarian dessert that combines pumpkin and cinnamon in dough.
But keep an ear out for the train whistle! You won't want to miss the slow crawl out of the city into the Iskăr Gorge. This 40-mile river gorge is how you'll begin your rugged adventure into the mountains. You'll be able to see tree-lined mountainsides in the midst of their slow transition from summer's green to the brilliant yellows, oranges, and reds of the harvest season. Not to mention the spectacle of the gorge's ancient rock formations, including the Belogradchik Rocks and the Magura Cave, which is believed to have formed over 15 million years ago. Just as New England is America's go-to location for fall getaways, this unsung spot across the Atlantic is Europe's rustic gem for autumn holidays.
The Rauma Line through the Norwegian countryside
It's not every day you get to view Norway's fjord scenes in the chillier seasons, but this nearly two-hour journey along the Rauma Line offers astounding arctic views of these glacier-formed inlets surrounded by cliffs. City breaks to Oslo and Bergen are tried and true Norway holidays, but structuring an autumn trip around the Rauma Line allows you to experience a whole other side of the country.
As the name of the rail line suggests, a view of the Rauma River is a highlight of the expedition — not to mention gorgeous views of the Kylling Bridge and Vermafossen waterfall. While keeping up with all the pumpkin spice trends on social media can be fun back home, glimpsing these rushing glacial waters flanked by golden trees is sure to reveal the true nature of the autumn season and get you back in touch with nature.
The towns of Dombas and Andalsnes are the bookends of the journey, the real stars of the show are the smaller hamlets you pass en route with names like Lesja and Bjorli. Nestled along the mountainsides, these smaller ski resort towns become quiet havens for wildlife and rail watchers in the autumn season. By seeing them in the off-season, you'll be carving out your own unique experience of Norway, rather than following some premade travel itinerary.
France's Yellow Train
From the wine-and-honey-rich Valley of Tet to the quaintest of Pyrenees villages, this rail line with take you through a beautiful, little-known corner of France. While many a traveler has stomped the streets of Paris or explored gems of the French Riviera like Saint-Paul-de-Vence, this train adventure was built for the more curious and scenic-loving traveler.
The historic canary yellow train was first opened in 1927 and has been carting passengers in its closed and open-air carriages ever since. While the open-air carriages are usually reserved for the summer seasons, the mountain views of the Pyrenees range and the acres of fall foliage viewable from the Sejourné Viaduct make this train journey a must-have item on your autumn bucket list.
The passage begins at Villefranche-Vernet les Bains, where you can even buy your ticket from the conductor just like in the olden days, and ends in the French town of Latour de Carol-Enveitg. Although you are technically still in the homeland of cheese, wine, and escargot, Latour de Carol-Enveitg is so close to the border of northern Spain that travelers have been known to cross over on foot! And who can blame them? The spirit of the Yellow Train is one of adventure and spontaneity, encouraging further romps through the foliage-heavy lakes, cliffside, and hot springs of this quirky border area.
Western Slovenia's lake-side lines
This overlooked country is one of Europe's most unexpected charmers, especially in the autumn months. The best way to see Slovenia in the harvest season is to purchase a ticket for a train bound for the town of Nova Gorica via the Lake Bled and Lake Bohinj area. You'll be astonished with foliage views of the Julian Alps and the emerald green pools of one of the country's most popular lakeside resorts. With its medieval castle peeking out from a jagged crag and proximity to the Triglav National Park, Lake Bled is a meditative traveler's dream.
You'll start in the town of Jesenice, hugging the Austrian border, before heading off on a whistle stop tour of Slovenia's natural wonders. Waterfalls, rivers, and gorges will crawl past your window as you venture through the Soča Valley. And right on time for the Halloween season, you'll also pass through the blue-green waters of Lake Bohinj, made famous by mystery writer Agatha Christie.
Although Christie had traveled through the area on her honeymoon, she never set one of her mystery novels there, claiming "Bohinj is too beautiful for murder." Get familiar with the area yourself on this scenic rail line, which might just be the perfect journey on which to finish that spooky novel you've been dying to read.
Denmark's Lokaltog lines
Walk in the footsteps of Danish royalty as you take the country's Lokaltog train lines all the way to Hillerød, the home of the 17th-century Frederiksborg Castle. While this historic destination will surely serve a nice helping of photogenic sights, the rail journey there makes this venture one that absolutely must be taken in the fall months.
Stock up on seasonal Danish treats like the cinnamon roll-inspired snegl or æblekage (a.k.a delicious apple cake) as you climb aboard this national wonder. As you travel out of the capital of Copenhagen and head north, the Lokaltog train will slice through the Gribskov Forest, one of the largest woodland areas in the country that transforms into a whirling ocean of pumpkin, apple, and daffodil-hued foliage every fall.
With the chittering of Scandinavian birds, squirrels, and other creatures, this scenic train ride through the forest is ideal for nature lovers and history buffs alike. In fact, the forest is an officially designated Natura 2000 habitat and bird protection area. Once you reach the end of this foliage-dotted path, you'll be greeted by a colossal Renaissance palace — the impressive Frederiksborg is surrounded by Castle Lake and Castle Gardens, a historic relic that will be bursting with autumn vegetables and herbs this time of year. From beginning to end, this festive trip will elevate your crispy season.
Latvia's national park journey
If it's Old World charm you're after, you'll be in for a treat on this woodland train ride through the Latvian forests. It's a DIY approach on the Eastern European rail lines, but the most scenic journey for leaf peeping is by far the ride from the town of Riga headed northeast to Sigulda. You'll see unmissable views of spooky cliffs and caves as well as rare glimpses of cultural relics like the 18th century Ungurmuiza Manor, the Cesis Medieval Castle, and Ligatne Paper Mill village that dates back to the early 20th century.
The highlight for fall lovers, though, will be a cruise through the Gauja National Park, Latvia's biggest and oldest national park. You'll be breathing in fresh alpine air as village church bells toll the hour and golden fall leaves sprinkle onto the surface of the Gauja River. Or maybe the Amata or Ligatne Rivers, as this massive national park is home to not one but three beautiful rivers with rushing turquoise waters!
The auburn color of the sandstone cliffs will add some texture and scientific intrigue to the journey as well. Don't forget your binoculars! The Gauja National Park is also home to over 50 species of mammals, including cozy autumn creatures like the red fox, roe deer, and grey wolf. For the Halloween fans, you'll be pleased to learn that the national park is also home to 12 different species of bats, adding some vampiric joy to your seasonal journey.
Switzerland's Glacier Express
Winter might be the busy season on the Glacier Express, but an autumn trip on this iconic Swiss route is one of the most underrated train journeys in all of Europe. Book your ticket before the snow settles in and you'll be able to see the country's curved peaks and slopes dotted with gorgeous cinnamon-hued trees and hyper-visible mountain peaks.
The Glacier Express is an all-day journey, taking around eight hours total, but trust us when we say you'll be longing for an extra hour or two once you see the breathtaking scenery of this alpine region. Starting in the glitzy city of St Moritz, which is a two-time host of the Winter Olympics, you'll cruise along to the smaller mountain town of Zermatt. Along the way, you'll be treated to views of the iconic Matterhorn peak that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy.
If you travel in October, before the truly frigid season rushes in, you'll be able to see the details of the forests that surround this famous mountain range as well. As an extra perk, this luxurious train line serves full meals and fine wines so that you and your travel buddy can cheers celebrate the crispy season by cheering a glass of carignan and snapping away at the sights. For the real nerds out there, a seat on the Glacier Express also comes with an audio guide that will educate you on the history of the train and your surroundings.
Methodology
To determine the most impressive European train trips to take in the fall, our methodology focused on three key factors: scenic beauty, cultural significance, and uniqueness. We analyzed popular routes across Europe using expert recommendations and climate data that revealed peak foliage times for each region, while also prioritizing other cultural offerings such as centuries-old castles, historical landmarks, national parks, and other natural formations.
Additionally, we factored in each train route's proximity to historic landmarks and pop culture references, such as rail lines whose scenery has appeared in the "Harry Potter" film series or the alpine mountains of Switzerland that have long featured in stories like "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley, which has long been associated with the autumn season and Haloween.
This approach ensured that visitors who purchase tickets for the rail lines are not only treated to a journey of leaf peeping but are also able to witness Europe's autumn splendor in full, including immersive cultural moments and even a brush up with a bit of movie magic. From Denmark to Bulgaria to the Swiss-Italian border, this final selection of the most breathtaking European train trips to make this fall hits the sweet spot of amber forests, misty mountains, rushing rivers, and charming Old World towns. So grab a window seat and let Europe's autumnal wonderland roll by!