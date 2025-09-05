This Secluded State Park Near Austin Is Texas' Lakeside Getaway With Shady Trails And Peaceful Waters
A hidden state park just a 90-minute drive through the Texas Hill Country from Austin boasts mesmerizing blue water and more than enough outdoor diversions to keep the whole family entertained. Inks Lake State Park offers everything from boating and waterskiing to swimming and even scuba diving in its clear waters. Anglers can chase bass, sunfish, and catfish in this beautiful lake, and with 169 campsites and 22 cozy cabins, visitors to the park can stay for a weekend or longer and still find plenty to do.
Construction on the dams that hold back the Colorado River and created lakes like Inks Lake began in the 1930s as Civilian Conservation Corps projects designed to put unemployed men back to work during the Great Depression. Construction of the two dams that create this beautiful lake among the rolling hills of central Texas — Buchanan Dam and Inks Dam — provided jobs for 1,500 workers that were kept busy in the region during the Depression. The land for Inks Lake State Park was acquired in 1940, and the completed park was opened to the public in 1950.
In all, there are six reservoirs in the Highlands Lakes complex, a spectacular lake region full of cozy lodgings. Most of the lakes were built to tame the Colorado, which had a propensity to flood frequently. The Colorado River is Texas' longest river that never leaves the state. Every year, it sends 600 billion gallons of water to the Gulf of California. Today, thanks to the Highlands Lakes dams, Inks Lake and its neighboring reservoirs offer immeasurable recreation opportunities for visitors to this gorgeous corner of the Lone Star State.
Fun on the water at Inks Lake State Park
Water-loving vacationers coming to Inks Lake State Park are in luck. Not only can visitors swim, boat, dive, and fish, but the state park manages a large area where it prohibits wakes generated from motorboats. This makes this corner of Inks Lake ideal for paddling, and guests can rent paddleboats, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards, as well as required life jackets, from the park's main store. At the time of writing, the rate for all boats is $20 for the first hour and then $10 for each additional hour they're on the water. Enthusiastic paddlers can pick up their boat at 8:30 a.m., and all boats must be back at the store by 4 p.m. each day. When you're out on the water, be mindful of any snakes you might see in the lake — the park isn't home to many venomous species, but Western diamondback rattlesnakes, Western cottonmouths, and Texas coral snakes have made rare appearances here in the past.
Anglers coming to Inks Lake can enjoy good fishing for largemouth bass and several species of sunfish. The lake is also home to crappies, white and striped bass, and channel and flathead catfish, although the fishing for these species isn't as productive. One target species — the white bass — offers anglers a special experience in the spring, when these fish migrate from the depths of the area's lakes and push into rivers and creeks as they prepare to spawn. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports that white bass begin to congregate in the upper end of Inks Lake as early as February, and they'll move into the lake's shallow waters where the creeks enter the lake in search of good spawning habitat. The spring is the best time of the year for fly fishers to target white bass at Inks Lake State Park, and the fishing can rival that of renowned bass lakes in the South, including Alabama's largest lake that's a state park with some of the best bass fishing in the Southeast.
Land-based adventure awaits, too
Not a water sports lover? Not to worry. Inks Lake State Park is about more than just the lake. The park has 9 miles of hiking trails spread throughout the park, and it offers a handy map for backpackers who want to see it all. Perhaps the best-known hike in the park is the 1.3-mile Devil's Backbone Nature Trail that leads up Spring Creek to Devil's Waterhole, a well-known swimming hole and paddling destination. One note: There are no lifeguards on duty at Devil's Waterhole or any of the park's designated swimming areas. So hikers and backpackers who want to cool off after a hot day on the trail need to understand that they're swimming at their own risk. Swimming aside, this trail offers some great views, so be sure to plan time for a hike when you visit.
Inks Lake State Park is also a great place for enthusiastic geocachers. There are several geocaches within the park's boundaries — just go to geocaching.com and download an app that will help you find these hidden gems situated around the park's gorgeous landscape. Worried that the trails might be a bit much? The park offers an all-terrain wheelchair for guests with mobility needs. Simply check with the park's store for information and availability. Park guests can also play volleyball and enjoy picnics at a number of picnic grounds and at campsites situated through the area. With so much to do, on land and in the water, Inks Lake State Park is an excellent summer getaway for families and solo adventurers alike.