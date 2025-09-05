This Secluded State Park Near Austin Is Texas' Lakeside Getaway With Shady Trails And Peaceful Waters

A hidden state park just a 90-minute drive through the Texas Hill Country from Austin boasts mesmerizing blue water and more than enough outdoor diversions to keep the whole family entertained. Inks Lake State Park offers everything from boating and waterskiing to swimming and even scuba diving in its clear waters. Anglers can chase bass, sunfish, and catfish in this beautiful lake, and with 169 campsites and 22 cozy cabins, visitors to the park can stay for a weekend or longer and still find plenty to do.

Construction on the dams that hold back the Colorado River and created lakes like Inks Lake began in the 1930s as Civilian Conservation Corps projects designed to put unemployed men back to work during the Great Depression. Construction of the two dams that create this beautiful lake among the rolling hills of central Texas — Buchanan Dam and Inks Dam — provided jobs for 1,500 workers that were kept busy in the region during the Depression. The land for Inks Lake State Park was acquired in 1940, and the completed park was opened to the public in 1950.

In all, there are six reservoirs in the Highlands Lakes complex, a spectacular lake region full of cozy lodgings. Most of the lakes were built to tame the Colorado, which had a propensity to flood frequently. The Colorado River is Texas' longest river that never leaves the state. Every year, it sends 600 billion gallons of water to the Gulf of California. Today, thanks to the Highlands Lakes dams, Inks Lake and its neighboring reservoirs offer immeasurable recreation opportunities for visitors to this gorgeous corner of the Lone Star State.