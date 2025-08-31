Be Careful Going Anywhere Near The Most Snake-Infested Lakes In America, According To Research
Whether it's a family day out or a solo trip that sees you reconnecting with nature, a visit to your local lake may sound like the ideal place to cool off, catch some fish, or have a splash in the water. Many of the best lake towns in America are fabulous places to try your hand at jet skiing, tubing, wakeboarding, and more. That water looks inviting, right?
However, depending on where you're headed, you may want to use extra caution next time you're out on the lake. The glistening waters and emerald green forests can be deceiving, as some of the most scenic lakes in America are also the most snake-infested. Lakes are one of the best environments for these slithery little creatures to thrive in, offering up plentiful natural food sources like the many species of fish that swim through the water or little reptiles that hide in the lake's shoreline shrubbery. Warm sands and cool air coming off the water's surface also create ideal conditions for snakes to thermoregulate, keeping them at the perfect temperature all day long.
While not every species of snake that resides lakeside is dangerous, it is important to know exactly which ones pose the biggest risks and how to stay safe in the event of spotting a rattlesnake or a coral snake poking out of the grass. So, grab your bathing suit and maybe some goggles, because we're breaking down how to stay safe near the most snake-infested lakes in America.
Lake Gaston in North Carolina and Virginia
Lake Gaston covers an area of 20,000 acres across the border between Virginia and North Carolina, and has a 350-mile shoreline, making it the ideal location for hours of water fun like fishing, swimming, and wakeboarding. For boaters and kayakers, hit up the Holly Grove Marina for rentals. If you are interested in roasting marshmallows lakeside, campsites are available at Lake Gaston Americamps.
However, be warned that you might not be the only one enjoying what Lake Gaston has to offer. Research by the Lake Gaston Association shows that several species of snake inhabit these shores. Although not all of Lake Gaston's snake species are venomous, all of them bite, meaning it's best to avoid approaching or interacting with the reptiles in any way. Some of the most dangerous (and venomous) species found in the area are the canebrake/timber rattlesnake, water moccasin/cottonmouth, and copperheads. Copperheads are the most venomous species found on the lake. Thanks to this noxious slitherer, North Carolina sees five times the national average in venomous snake bites.
If you do come across a snake while enjoying Lake Gaston, remember to stay calm, take two steps back, pause, and keep backing up slowly. Do not try to run, approach the snake, or attack it. Mellow days on this lakeshore are still possible, despite the dangers, and visitors who are interested in tackling the wilds of Lake Gaston should not be deterred by the number of snakes here, but should proceed with caution.
Lake Guntersville in Alabama
Located within a state park, Lake Guntersville is Alabama's largest lake, which has been praised for having some of the best fishing in the Southeast. Spanning 75 miles in length and 69,000 acres, this expansive lakeside area is part playground, part nature preserve. In addition to fishing for big bass, boating, hunting, and eagle-spotting are all popular pastimes for lovers of Lake Guntersville.
However, before you start rushing to make plans, we also want to warn you of the other inhabitants that might scare you off your relaxing getaway. Providing a combination of water and woodland, the Lake Guntersville area is a favorable area for many snakes. Both venomous and nonvenomous species are attracted to the area due to its diverse food sources, such as baitfish, as well as its prime real estate in the form of water willows, floating logs, and decaying stumps.
Rat snakes and garter snakes are just as common as the dangerous cottonmouths and copperheads — so watch where you're diving. You can find these snakes lurking in the grass and swimming in the murky lake waters, so it's important to have your wits about you, no matter if you're splashing in the water or enjoying a picnic. While these creatures do pose certain dangers, they also play an important role in the ecosystem. Plus, on the whole, your odds of being fatally bitten are low. Reports show that, over 10 years, only one person in Alabama has died from a snake bite (via Alabama Extension).
Lake Hartwell in Georgia and South Carolina
Not far from adorable Hartwell, a Georgia city with a historic square, comfy cabins, and shops, you'll find Lake Hartwell. Technically situated on the South Carolina-Georgia state line, this expansive area includes 55,900 acres of water and 962 miles of shoreline. And that's not all — 23,563 acres of public land also surround the area.
From the size alone, you can see why Lake Hartwell is such a popular destination for fishers, families, and campers who are interested in enjoying some summer fun without boiling in the heat. Dotted around the area are eight different campgrounds, with up to 500 campsites throughout the watery woodlands, meaning everyone from kayakers to birdwatchers can set their bags down and stay a while. However, they're not the only ones who have set up camp at Lake Hartwell.
Due to the warm, southern climate and the multiple food sources that live in and around the lake, Lake Hartwell is also an ideal habitat for snake life. There are frequent sightings of many species of snakes, most notably the eastern copperheads. Some timber and pygmy rattlesnakes are also present along the lakeshores, both of which are venomous species, meaning you'll really want to watch your step and leave any of the reptiles you see alone. Nonvenomous species like the common water snake and rat snakes also call Lake Hartwell home. Luckily, the venomous snake species are considered to be passive by nature, so unless provoked, they will keep to themselves.
Lake Martin in Alabama
Lake Martin, located near major Alabama cities such as Alexander City and Dadeville, is a popular watering hole for urban commuters, providing a much-needed getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. This lake offers a wide range of activities for everyone, from young children to athletic swimmers. Visitors to Lake Martin can indulge in canoeing, fishing, sailing, and more. Even if you're not fond of water, you can also have a go on the zipline that will send you flying up to 650 feet in the air, soaring through the woodlands that surround the lake's shoreline.
Unfortunately, thrillseekers are not the only ones who have fallen in love with Lake Martin. The area also has a high population of snakes. The most common serpent is the nonvenomous gray rat snake. It's almost impossible to miss this distinctive creature, as it can grow up to 6 feet long and is recognizable by its gray body with darker patches. As its name might suggest, the gray rat snakes like to feast on rodents and hang out in the grass, which is good news for avid swimmers.
The banded water snake, though, is often spotted hanging out in the water. Often mistaken for the venomous cottonmouth, this nonvenomous snake is ultimately harmless. While these two species, and more, can ruin a good vacation with their unsettling appearance, snakes play an important role in the Lake Martin ecosystem and, if respected, will most likely leave you alone.
Lake Okeechobee in Florida
As Florida's largest freshwater lake, this unique location is responsible for drawing the best bass anglers in the country to the Sunshine State. Nicknamed "the Big O," Lake Okeechobee is impressive in many ways. Every creature from great blue herons to cottontail rabbits, to gopher tortoises, and wild turkeys can be spotted stalking the ground of this lake.
Derived from the word for "big water" in the Seminole language, Lake Okeechobee sprawls out for 35 miles and is flanked by a 135-mile-long shoreline. Between the main lake and the smaller islands that make up its borders, visitors are likely to encounter two dangerous reptiles: alligators and snakes. And known as the most snake-infested lake in the entire state, visitors should definitely be aware of what to do when they encounter the latter.
34 species of serpents reside in Lake Okeechobee, including both native species and three exotic species that have been introduced to the area. The Florida cottonmouth is one venomous local that lakegoers should keep away from. With its all-black appearance, this snake is not shy about taking bites out of humans and often resides in wetlands and bodies of water. On the banks of Lake Okeechobee, there have also been many sightings of Burmese pythons. You won't mistake this creature for any other, as they famously can reach up to 18 feet long. If you encounter either species, though, remain calm and back away slowly. They are non-aggressive and won't bite if unprovoked.
Lake Texoma in Texas and Oklahoma
There's no better way to beat the heat than by packing a picnic, some fishing rods, and heading out to the lake. For many locals situated along the border between Texas and Oklahoma, Lake Texoma is the go-to water spot. Nicknamed the "playground of the Southwest," this lake is one of the largest in the U.S. and welcomes over 6 million visitors every year.
While many of these visitors will be other anglers and swimmers, be warned that you might also encounter the lake's large population of snakes. There are many species of venomous snakes that not only lurk in the grasses surrounding Lake Texoma, but also take to the water from time to time. Keep an eye out for cottonmouths, copperheads, and even rattlesnakes. If you're planning on spending a lot of time in the water, you'll want to be extra aware of cottonmouths.
These serpents are chocolate-colored and have distinctive, triangle-shaped heads. Look out for "pits" dotted between their eyes and nostrils. These help the snakes sense heat and brand them as members of the pit viper family. As the water is rife with amphibians and fish that cottonmouths like to snack on, it's not uncommon to find these creatures swimming underwater. Although it's important to be aware of the possibility of encountering these often-hidden creatures, the risk of actually being bitten is incredibly low. At their peak, only four people are bitten by a cottonmouth each year in the United States (according to A-Z Animals).
Lake Erie in Ohio
As the fourth largest of America's Great Lakes, Lake Erie beckons many swimmers, waterboarders, and more during the summer months. Spanning 9,910 square miles, this boundary-crossing lake occupies a unique space on the continental United States. Parts of Lake Erie are nestled in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, and some sections are even in Canada. Popular vacation spots along the shore include an underrated Ohio city with Victorian-era charm and this cozy city with serene beach beauty, to name a few.
So while you can expect to meet people from all walks of life on the shores of Lake Erie, you should also prepare to meet a fair amount of lake-goers who don't walk at all, but rather, slither. That's right, this watery spot is home to a vast number of snakes. In fact, there is even a subspecies of the common watersnake named after this Great Lakes spot.
The number of Lake Erie watersnakes has increased dramatically over the past few years, thanks to conservationists. Today, the population is estimated to linger somewhere around the 12,000 mark. While this snake species is not venomous, it has been known to bite humans when feeling threatened. Keep in mind that this species is known to hang out on rock surfaces along the shoreline for sun-basking, and sometimes hides in the cracks between rocks as a hiding spot. If you do come across a Lake Erie watersnake, give it a wide berth.
Lake Sweetwater in Texas
Lake Sweetwater, located in the Lone Star State, is the ideal location to plan your next relaxing escape from the city, especially since this watering hole is only 5 miles southeast of the city of Sweetwater. The lake offers many opportunities for hours of fun, with two campsites in the area and ample fishing spots located along the water's shores, where you can find largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, and sunfish.
However, as exciting as the aquatic life may be to avid anglers, most people travel to Lake Sweetwater and the surrounding area to experience the world's largest rattlesnake roundup. Prioritizing education and medical research (using the snakes' venom), the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup sees snake hunters from all over exploring the area, challenging themselves to see who can unearth the most rattlesnakes.
Chris Soles, the director of the event, told Big Country News, "The main goal or the outcome for this event is to teach the public safety, how we live in West Texas with these rattlesnakes." However, if you think that rattlesnakes will be the most of your worries during a visit to Lake Sweetwater, think again. Other venomous locals include copperheads, cottonmouths, and coral snakes. The coral snake is especially dangerous, noted for having the second-strongest venom in the world. The best way to stay safe at Lake Sweetwater? Wear protective clothing in grassy areas and stay alert to your surroundings, and never reach into holes, as this is where a snake may be resting.
Collinsville Lake in Oklahoma
Catch a tropic-colored sunset or get lost in peaceful woodlands at Oklahoma's Collinsville Lake. With its long, winding trails fit for biking or hiking, plenty of wildlife, and watery vistas, this area is the perfect place for a day out for nature lovers and outdoorsy types. The lake itself stretches out across 44 acres, while there are 3.5 miles of trails available to runners, walkers, bikers, and more.
The one major downside? Collinsville Lake is also one of the most snake-infested lakes in America. The lake itself is filled with shallow and marshy areas, which naturally attracts snakes to the area. As the snake species that call Collinsville Lake home can reside in either the shoreline or the water, it's paramount that you stay aware of your surroundings, whether swimming or hiking. Most importantly, visitors will need to keep an eye out for the venomous cottonmouth.
Sometimes called the water moccasin, this snake spends part of its time in the water, but can be expected to venture out onto the banks during sunny days. So, if you find yourself enjoying a summer picnic or trying to set up camp for the night at Lake Collinsville, beware of any slithering creatures that appear to be a monochromatic black, brown, or greenish hue. Adult cottonmouths have few distinctive designs on their bodies. As long as you remember these warning signs, respect these snakes' natural habitat, and do not provoke them, your lakeside adventure can still happen as planned.
Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas and Louisiana
As one of the largest artificial bodies of water in the South, a trip to the Toledo Bend Reservoir is as sweet as pecan pie. Nestled across the Texas-Louisiana border, this lake is a popular destination for fishing, swimming, and sunset-watching on sandy shores. The impressive shoreline spans 1,200 miles, while the entire surface area of the reservoir clocks in at 185,000 acres.
Visitors to the Toledo Bend Reservoir can choose from a selection of different water sports like water skiing, boating, and even kayaking. And if you're not too fond of jumping in the water, then there are always hiking and biking trails to explore. However, venturing into these dense woodlands and vast waters doesn't come without a few dangers. The most severe risk is that of snake bite.
In the swampier areas of the lake, you are likely to find a cottonmouth slithering its way through the water or grassy banks. Venomous and semi-aquatic, these creatures can pose a mighty threat. Banded and diamondback water snakes also like to take up residence in this southern wonder, and are drawn to the reservoir's plentiful food sources and warm waters ideal for breeding. Don't cancel your camping trip just yet, though, as there are ways to enjoy the Toledo Bend Reservoir safely. Stay away from undeveloped areas of the lake and, if you see one, give snakes space. With over a thousand miles of shoreline, humans and reptiles can certainly coexist here.
Methodology
To identify the most snake-infested lakes in America, we slithered our way through a mixture of scientific data, local news reports, and conservationist insights to ensure the findings were accurate and up-to-date. First, we turned to wildlife experts who have published data on both America's venomous and non-venomous species. These official resources helped us determine where snake populations are most heavily concentrated and which lakes are known to provide prime conditions (like food sources, climate, and shallow waters) for them to thrive.
We then dove deeper to see which species of snake reside where, and which are the most dangerous. This allowed us to separate the venomous coral snakes and cottonmouths from the common water snakes and rat snakes, which are quite harmless. While a snake of any variety can be spooky, and many nonvenomous snakes are still bite-happy around humans, it's important to parse out which snake bites deserve a trip to the emergency room and which can most likely be handled by your at-home first aid kits.
By breaking down what it really means for a lake to be "snake-infested," we were able to provide a comprehensive guide to how to safely plan a trip to these lake destinations without fearmongering. While often perceived as dangerous, snakes play an important role in local ecosystems and should be understood, not feared. Our research highlights the lakes where caution is key — especially for swimmers, campers, and anglers — while also focusing on the positive aspects of each location.