Be Careful Going Anywhere Near The Most Snake-Infested Lakes In America, According To Research

Whether it's a family day out or a solo trip that sees you reconnecting with nature, a visit to your local lake may sound like the ideal place to cool off, catch some fish, or have a splash in the water. Many of the best lake towns in America are fabulous places to try your hand at jet skiing, tubing, wakeboarding, and more. That water looks inviting, right?

However, depending on where you're headed, you may want to use extra caution next time you're out on the lake. The glistening waters and emerald green forests can be deceiving, as some of the most scenic lakes in America are also the most snake-infested. Lakes are one of the best environments for these slithery little creatures to thrive in, offering up plentiful natural food sources like the many species of fish that swim through the water or little reptiles that hide in the lake's shoreline shrubbery. Warm sands and cool air coming off the water's surface also create ideal conditions for snakes to thermoregulate, keeping them at the perfect temperature all day long.

While not every species of snake that resides lakeside is dangerous, it is important to know exactly which ones pose the biggest risks and how to stay safe in the event of spotting a rattlesnake or a coral snake poking out of the grass. So, grab your bathing suit and maybe some goggles, because we're breaking down how to stay safe near the most snake-infested lakes in America.