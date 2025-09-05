This Popular Tourist Destination Is The Capital City With The Worst Traffic In Latin America
For visitors arriving in Lima, navigating the city by car can quickly become a test of endurance. This city is home to a whopping 11 million people, myself included, and it doesn't have a unified public transit system, so you can imagine the traffic. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Lima ranks among the most congested cities worldwide. On average, drivers in Lima lose 155 hours per year sitting in traffic. Within Latin America, Lima takes the unfortunate title of the most congested capital. For some travelers, Lima is just a brief stopover to get to Machu Picchu, but its traffic can slow even the quickest trip. Learn how to outsmart the worst bottlenecks, though, and you can enjoy Lima's world-class food and coastal beauty without spending the bulk of your trip in the backseat of a taxi.
The first rule is to never hit the road without checking the time first. Most offices in Lima follow a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule, meaning congestion peaks between 7 and 9 in the morning and again from 6 to 8 in the evening. At these hours, the average speed is less than 7 miles per hour, which means the average person would get to their destination quicker by jogging. Back at my previous job, I'd arrive by 8 a.m. and sleep in my car until work began at 9. So avoid the streets in these time windows to experience the city without wasting precious hours stuck in gridlock, and make sure you don't make dinner or tour reservations at these hours.
Be careful how you navigate Lima
Public transport in Lima is not the quick fix it might be in other capitals. The El Metropolitano bus rapid transit system and certain feeder routes have brought some order to specific corridors, but they still cover only a fraction of the city. In many metropolitan cities, metros are the best way to avoid traffic, but our only metro line does not even get close to tourist areas. The rest of the network is made up of private buses, vans, and minibuses, which are cheap but often overcrowded, poorly regulated, and unpredictable. Many of these companies have millions of dollars in accumulated fines or drivers without a license, yet they are still on the streets. To top it off, these buses are hunting grounds for pickpockets.
This can be a stressful and time-consuming experience, so ride-share apps like Uber will always be the safest bet. A 15- to 20-minute Uber ride usually costs around $3 outside rush hours, so most travelers consider them affordable. If you're renting a car, download Waze, the traffic app locals use. This will give you real-time traffic updates, road closure alerts, and predictive rerouting. This app points you toward less congested back streets that may not appear as clearly on other mapping apps. Also, book accommodation in a neighborhood close to most of the attractions you want to visit. Most travelers choose to stay in Miraflores or Barranco, which offer ocean views, easy access to museums, ruins, and great restaurants, like Maido, the "World's Best Restaurant" in 2025.