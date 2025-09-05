This Popular Tourist Destination Is The Capital City With The Worst Traffic In Latin America

For visitors arriving in Lima, navigating the city by car can quickly become a test of endurance. This city is home to a whopping 11 million people, myself included, and it doesn't have a unified public transit system, so you can imagine the traffic. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Lima ranks among the most congested cities worldwide. On average, drivers in Lima lose 155 hours per year sitting in traffic. Within Latin America, Lima takes the unfortunate title of the most congested capital. For some travelers, Lima is just a brief stopover to get to Machu Picchu, but its traffic can slow even the quickest trip. Learn how to outsmart the worst bottlenecks, though, and you can enjoy Lima's world-class food and coastal beauty without spending the bulk of your trip in the backseat of a taxi.

The first rule is to never hit the road without checking the time first. Most offices in Lima follow a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule, meaning congestion peaks between 7 and 9 in the morning and again from 6 to 8 in the evening. At these hours, the average speed is less than 7 miles per hour, which means the average person would get to their destination quicker by jogging. Back at my previous job, I'd arrive by 8 a.m. and sleep in my car until work began at 9. So avoid the streets in these time windows to experience the city without wasting precious hours stuck in gridlock, and make sure you don't make dinner or tour reservations at these hours.