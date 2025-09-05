This Irish Island Is A Remote Escape With Scenic Coastal Views, Ancient Forts, And Dark Prison Cells

Echoes of harp melodies reverberate in the air, wide emerald rolling hills dot the scenery, and dramatic cliffs stand out on the horizon. Ireland's distinctive landscape draws many visitors to its ancient land, and it's no surprise that, with its utter charm, the country entered the list of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe. Besides the most-visited locations, Ireland hides an off-the-beaten-path find located off the coast of Cobh in County Cork, over a three-hour train journey south of Dublin. Spike Island is a remote escape featuring coastal views, ancient strongholds, and an infamous prison.

Despite its mysterious past, the island is an unmissable location for a road trip or excursion, as you stop to wonder at its natural landscape and old sites. The island offers two scenic trails to soak in the Irish beauty: The Ring of Spike Island and the Glacis Walk. The Ring takes 35 to 45 minutes to complete and focuses on the island's history and nature, offering lovely views of its harbor, along with a medieval monastery, the 19th-century Fort Michel, and its prison cells. The latter is a 20-minute family-friendly stroll that allows you to explore the fort's history and its remnants.

Cork Harbour's first settlements date back about 9,000 years, and today it's recognized as the world's second-largest natural harbor. The view gives a glimpse of dolphins, seals, and birds flying in the sky. A military presence has been guarding the small island, with the Irish Navy having its base there. Beyond its historic meaning, the harbor is a prominent hub for transportation, receiving cruises and ferries to and from France.