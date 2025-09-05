Why You Should Avoid Staying At A Hotel That's Under Construction
There's nothing quite as jarring as waking up to a jackhammer slamming into concrete, or the persistent bang of hammers just steps from your bed. With up to 400,000 hotel room renovations expected in the U.S. in 2025, construction is a necessary part of running a well-kept hotel or short-term rental property. However, you don't need to be there while it happens. In fact, travel experts believe that choosing a hotel with active renovation is one of the biggest mistakes you'll want to avoid while booking a hotel.
Most hotels don't close down during renovations because it isn't cost-efficient. In fact, an individual room renovation in a budget hotel runs between $10,000 and $15,000, while luxury room revamps can easily cost over $110,000, according to a report by the stone project solution specialists at George Stone. As such, hotels schedule work in specific sections of the hotel at a time. This can lead to disappointment when guests discover the pool is closed or that the construction is far too close.
To entice guests, many hotels offer an extremely tempting discounted rate during renovation. However, this means you need to decide if it's worth the tradeoffs. Besides the obvious noise, renovation projects often come with cement or wood dust, which can linger long after the workers have gone home. If the project requires scaffolding, your ocean view might turn into closed curtains for the sake of privacy. In some cases, hotels will even shut off water or electricity for extended periods of time. Finally, you might also encounter longer waits for the elevator, which has a greater impact on travelers with mobility limitations and families with young kids.
How to tell if your hotel is under construction before booking
A good hotel should clearly state on its website if the property is undergoing renovations. However, this isn't always the case. Some hotels might not even mention nearby construction projects. Although it might take some grade-A internet sleuthing, you'll be able to uncover even a fairly discreet construction site with a little work.
Whether you're planning a last-minute vacation or a future trip, your first stop should be Google Reviews. While travelers tend to show the most desirable parts of their stays on Instagram, Google Reviews can get ugly. Also, people love complaining, especially when they feel like they didn't get their money's worth. If available, use the search function for keywords like "construction" or "noise," paying close attention to the date. Additionally, consider checking the "latest" photos and Google Maps street-view images for evidence of construction. But, again, make sure the date is relevant to your travels.
You should also inquire directly with the hotel about renovation projects — especially if you're traveling during low or shoulder season. For example, before taking a Caribbean vacation during hurricane season, ask your hotel about annual maintenance. While many accommodations close during this time of year to complete their renovations, others choose to stay open. Nonetheless, hotels will often downplay construction, which requires you to read between the lines. For example, you might encounter platitudes like "It shouldn't be a problem because you'll be out exploring during the day." However, if you decide to stay in, you'll enjoy a front row seat to an orchestra of drills and hammers.