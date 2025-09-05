Why You Should Avoid Staying At A Hotel That's Under Construction

There's nothing quite as jarring as waking up to a jackhammer slamming into concrete, or the persistent bang of hammers just steps from your bed. With up to 400,000 hotel room renovations expected in the U.S. in 2025, construction is a necessary part of running a well-kept hotel or short-term rental property. However, you don't need to be there while it happens. In fact, travel experts believe that choosing a hotel with active renovation is one of the biggest mistakes you'll want to avoid while booking a hotel.

Most hotels don't close down during renovations because it isn't cost-efficient. In fact, an individual room renovation in a budget hotel runs between $10,000 and $15,000, while luxury room revamps can easily cost over $110,000, according to a report by the stone project solution specialists at George Stone. As such, hotels schedule work in specific sections of the hotel at a time. This can lead to disappointment when guests discover the pool is closed or that the construction is far too close.

To entice guests, many hotels offer an extremely tempting discounted rate during renovation. However, this means you need to decide if it's worth the tradeoffs. Besides the obvious noise, renovation projects often come with cement or wood dust, which can linger long after the workers have gone home. If the project requires scaffolding, your ocean view might turn into closed curtains for the sake of privacy. In some cases, hotels will even shut off water or electricity for extended periods of time. Finally, you might also encounter longer waits for the elevator, which has a greater impact on travelers with mobility limitations and families with young kids.