9 Tips From Travel Writers For Planning A Last-Minute Vacation Without The Stress

Instead of months of grueling, high pressure planning, spontaneous trips allow vacationers to stay more in the moment and explore at their own pace. Free of strict timetables and lists of tourist attractions, travelers open themselves up to new opportunities and unique encounters that they otherwise might have missed. To ensure you can enjoy the perks of spontaneity with as little stress as possible, two of Islands' seasoned travel writers have shared their top tips for putting together trips with little warning. Kristi Roe-Owen has drawn on her many years of impromptu traveling with kids, while Tess Kazenoff has weighed in with her favorite strategies for keeping costs low when booking transportation and accommodations on short notice.

Kristi: Vacations with our family of five can be just a little chaotic even when they're carefully planned out. And with our family's busy schedule, that's not always a luxury we have. Between school, work, and various other obligations, we've had more than our share of last-minute vacations from short-notice Disney World trips that put our airport parenting skills to the test to a long list of impromptu road trips through just about every stage of our kids' development. In many ways, I've found that traveling last minute can serve as something of a teamwork endurance test for a family.

Tess: Last-minute travel can be pricey, but if you're flexible, it's surprisingly affordable — and often less stressful than you'd think. Over the years, I've taken a number of last-minute trips, and always on a budget. These are the strategies I incorporate to find the best deals without sacrificing too much comfort and still having an amazing travel experience.