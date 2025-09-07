The Longest Trail In The World Stretches From Coast To Coast Across Canada's Idyllic Landscape

Canada is the second-largest country in the world by area, with an incredible diversity of landscapes: mountains, prairies, rugged coastline, and more. Canada is also home to the longest multi-use trail system in the world — the Trans Canada Trail. This epic 28,000-kilometer (17,000-mile) trail was established in 1992 and is accessible for hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders; in the snowy winter months, cross-country skiers and snowmobilers can use the trail, too.

The Trans Canada Trail is made up of around 400 local community trails, which are linked together to create one massive trail that spans the whole country. The Trans Canada Trail's official website notes that 80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of one of these trails, meaning it's easily accessible. However, using this route is different than if you were to hike the Appalachian Trail, for example. Only 32% of the Trans Canada Trail follows off-road trails — meaning there are many stretches using roads and highways as opposed to rugged paths through the wilderness.