The Most Common Artist And Painter Tools That Aren't TSA Approved And Will Be Tossed

The world of travel can be a world of inspiration for artists and creatives who enjoy expressing their experiences on paper or canvas. Some enjoy finding small and intimate museum collections, while others enjoy making their art while traveling. Some of the world's greatest art was created on the road. French Impressionist Édouard Manet, for example, painted one of his most famous works, "The Grand Canal of Venice," while spending time in the Floating City in September 1875.

But no matter where you're going, if you plan to travel by air, it's a good idea to ensure your supplies are TSA-approved so they don't end up in the discard pile with other weird things the TSA has confiscated. Generally speaking, that simply means checking for anything flammable in your art supplies. Additionally, some sculpting tools, like X-Acto knives, could be considered a weapon and should be well-sheathed and packed in your checked luggage. Be sure to let the bag checker know what you've got when you're checking your luggage as well.

Since art supplies can get pretty spendy, it's always a good idea to double-check that your items will make it through security before traveling. Be sure to confirm with the TSA's What Can I Bring? webpage and contact your airline anytime you're not sure an item will make it through security.