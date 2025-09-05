The Most Common Artist And Painter Tools That Aren't TSA Approved And Will Be Tossed
The world of travel can be a world of inspiration for artists and creatives who enjoy expressing their experiences on paper or canvas. Some enjoy finding small and intimate museum collections, while others enjoy making their art while traveling. Some of the world's greatest art was created on the road. French Impressionist Édouard Manet, for example, painted one of his most famous works, "The Grand Canal of Venice," while spending time in the Floating City in September 1875.
But no matter where you're going, if you plan to travel by air, it's a good idea to ensure your supplies are TSA-approved so they don't end up in the discard pile with other weird things the TSA has confiscated. Generally speaking, that simply means checking for anything flammable in your art supplies. Additionally, some sculpting tools, like X-Acto knives, could be considered a weapon and should be well-sheathed and packed in your checked luggage. Be sure to let the bag checker know what you've got when you're checking your luggage as well.
Since art supplies can get pretty spendy, it's always a good idea to double-check that your items will make it through security before traveling. Be sure to confirm with the TSA's What Can I Bring? webpage and contact your airline anytime you're not sure an item will make it through security.
Flammable solvents and cleaners are a no-go
Flammable art products cannot fly in carry-on or checked luggage. This includes turpentine, paint thinners, brush cleaners, and all other types of flammable art solvents. Most flammable artists' solvents and cleaners should be marked accordingly. The FAA's PackSafe list describes nonflammable paints as "those with a flashpoint above 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius)," noting that flashpoints appear in products' safety information and should also indicate the product's status for transportation. If you can't find this information on a product, try visiting the manufacturer's website or contacting the manufacturer for more information.
Don't automatically assume your cleaner won't pass through security without checking, since not every solvent or cleaner is flammable. Vegetable oil-based brush cleaners like Zest-It Dilutant and Brush Cleaner are a popular alternative to traditional options. More importantly, they have a much higher flashpoint than those containing petroleum distillates. Just be sure to follow the TSA's 3-1-1 liquid rule when packing all cleaners, no matter what the flashpoint.
Flammable varnishes, stains, lacquers, and resins will also get tossed
While any flammable paints, stains, varnishes, and lacquers will not make it past TSA checkpoints, the PackSafe site says most standard artists' paints are not flammable and, as such, can be packed either in your checked or carry-on luggage. However, the same site advises that artists' varnishes, polyurethanes, and alkyl gels have a flashpoint that falls at or below 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which means they cannot be transported in your checked luggage or carry-on bags. As with your cleaners and thinners, it's important to check with the manufacturer if you're not sure about your paints' flashpoints.
If you're certain your paints aren't flammable but worry the TSA might discard or damage your expensive art supplies anyway, mark them with a note indicating they aren't flammable. If you sign up for the artists' newsletter PleinAir Magazine, they'll send you a free downloadable sticker that reads, "Attention: Airline Inspectors, Thank you in advance for keeping us safe," followed by a note explaining that its contents include non-flammable and fragile art supplies. And don't forget to reach out to the TSA if you have any more questions about your paints, varnishes, and other art supplies.