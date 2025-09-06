One Of 'America's Most Popular Attractions' Thrives In A Michigan City With Coffee Culture And Automobile History

Detroit is a strong contender for the title of most underrated U.S. metropolis. For many, it's defined by its historically high crime rate and its dubious distinction as the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. Over the years, though, the city has bounced back in a big way. From fishing and sailing the Detroit River in the Marina District to the Motown history and hip cafes in Corktown, Detroit today has a lot to offer visitors.

Dearborn is a must-visit stop on any Detroit area itinerary. Though often referred to as a suburb of Detroit, located less than 10 miles west of downtown, Dearborn is a thriving city in its own right — in fact, the seventh largest in Michigan, home to more than 100,000 people. More than half (55%) of those residents are of Middle Eastern or North African descent as of 2023, making it the first majority Arab city in America.

The Dearborn area was first settled back in 1786 but was still rural farmland by the time Henry Ford was born there in 1863. It was Ford who really put the city on the map when he built his River Rouge Plant manufacturing complex in 1917. By the time Dearborn incorporated in 1929, the Rouge Plant employed 103,000 workers—almost as many people as live in the city today. Modern Dearborn still celebrates its manufacturing past, weaving this history together with the cultures of its diverse and growing population to create a truly unique identity that makes the city well worth a visit.