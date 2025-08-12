The Coffee Capital Of America Is Nestled In A Classic West Coast City (And It's Not Seattle)

More than half of Americans drink coffee daily — a total of 67%, according to a 2024 survey by the National Coffee Association. Lattes and espressos made from rich, roasted, international beans are a staple in Portland, Oregon, the trendy city with the best coffee in America. This classic West Coast city is so renowned for its brews that it was crowned the country's coffee capital by WalletHub, which evaluated 100 major cities based on 12 indicators. Perhaps surprisingly, Seattle, one of the cities universally recognized as a global coffee powerhouse, came in third on the list.

Portland's coffee roots date back to the 1800s and evolved alongside the first wave of commercial roasts in the 1900s. The second wave, which began in the 1970s, made small-batch roasting popular.

The dawn of the millennium brought in Portland's third wave, which prioritized sustainability and ethical sourcing. The city is now possibly in its fourth wave, a movement that focuses on making coffee culture more accessible. In fact, one of the reasons Portland ranked so high on WalletHub's list was its high ratio of quality, affordable coffee shops in the area.