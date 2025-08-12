The Coffee Capital Of America Is Nestled In A Classic West Coast City (And It's Not Seattle)
More than half of Americans drink coffee daily — a total of 67%, according to a 2024 survey by the National Coffee Association. Lattes and espressos made from rich, roasted, international beans are a staple in Portland, Oregon, the trendy city with the best coffee in America. This classic West Coast city is so renowned for its brews that it was crowned the country's coffee capital by WalletHub, which evaluated 100 major cities based on 12 indicators. Perhaps surprisingly, Seattle, one of the cities universally recognized as a global coffee powerhouse, came in third on the list.
Portland's coffee roots date back to the 1800s and evolved alongside the first wave of commercial roasts in the 1900s. The second wave, which began in the 1970s, made small-batch roasting popular.
The dawn of the millennium brought in Portland's third wave, which prioritized sustainability and ethical sourcing. The city is now possibly in its fourth wave, a movement that focuses on making coffee culture more accessible. In fact, one of the reasons Portland ranked so high on WalletHub's list was its high ratio of quality, affordable coffee shops in the area.
Cafe-hopping and sightseeing in Portland
Portland is a no-brainer for top coffee spots in the country. We even ranked it among the five best destinations in America for coffee lovers, as it's a city where households spend over $170 annually on the drink, according to figures from WalletHub. While you're here, go on a self-guided coffee shop tour to some of the more interesting participants of Portland's fourth wave.
In Slabtown, a wildly trendy Portland neighborhood, you'll find Deadstock Coffee, a Black-owned business perfect for sneakerheads and coffee connoisseurs. Customers can request a cocoa-powder sneaker stencil on their mocha or try coffee drinks with a twist, like the Lebronald Palmer, which is a blend of coffee, sweet tea, and lemonade.
Now that you're highly caffeinated, get ready to burn off some energy at Forest Park, a lush nature escape with some of Oregon's prettiest trails. It's a short 20-minute drive to 5,200 acres of outdoor space with over 80 miles of hiking paths. After your hike, head to the Pearl District, Portland's shopping mecca, where you'll find Abba Coffee Roasters. They source beans from coffee regions around the world, including Guatemala, China, and Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee. Purchase a few bags of whole bean coffee to take with you so you can enjoy a cup of java from the coffee capital in the comfort of your own home.