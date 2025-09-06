Portugal's Ethereal 'Princess Ring' Is A Crater-Formed Lagoon Offering Stunning Views And Outdoor Adventures

Portugal is world-famous for its breathtaking beaches, especially among the Azorean Islands, a volcanic archipelago nestled in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. If we explore south of one of its major islands, São Miguel, we'll discover a small island just off the coast called Vila Franca Islet. The Ilhéu da Vila Franca originated from an ancient underwater volcano that erupted nearly 5,000 years ago. Deposits of pumice rocks and solidified volcanic ash are still visible on the islet and make up much of the ground. One of its crown jewels is the "Princess Ring" crater, a beautiful environment perfect for swimming or spotting wildlife.

If we take a closer look at the Princess Ring, it's a circular bay that connects to the ocean through a slim passage, known as Boquete. By blocking incoming sea waves, this channel created a small, almost intimate spot with waters and a quaint beach, which many swimmers and snorkelers admire. The walls of the crater are covered by native plants, and the water is a clear blue. The islet — as well as the Princess Ring — was formerly renowned as one of the main attractions of the Azores, but due to polluted water, in 2025 the islet won't be open for water activities. Be sure to check with local guidance before planning a trip, or else you might be disappointed.

The closest airport to reach Vila Franca Islet is John Paul II Ponta Delgada Airport, located on São Miguel Island. To visit the islet, it's best to book a 10-minute ferry journey in advance from Tagarete in Vila Franca do Campo. Only 200 visitors are allowed at a time on the islet, with a maximum of 400 visitors per day. The islet is only open to the public from June to October.