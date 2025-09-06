Portugal's Ethereal 'Princess Ring' Is A Crater-Formed Lagoon Offering Stunning Views And Outdoor Adventures
Portugal is world-famous for its breathtaking beaches, especially among the Azorean Islands, a volcanic archipelago nestled in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. If we explore south of one of its major islands, São Miguel, we'll discover a small island just off the coast called Vila Franca Islet. The Ilhéu da Vila Franca originated from an ancient underwater volcano that erupted nearly 5,000 years ago. Deposits of pumice rocks and solidified volcanic ash are still visible on the islet and make up much of the ground. One of its crown jewels is the "Princess Ring" crater, a beautiful environment perfect for swimming or spotting wildlife.
If we take a closer look at the Princess Ring, it's a circular bay that connects to the ocean through a slim passage, known as Boquete. By blocking incoming sea waves, this channel created a small, almost intimate spot with waters and a quaint beach, which many swimmers and snorkelers admire. The walls of the crater are covered by native plants, and the water is a clear blue. The islet — as well as the Princess Ring — was formerly renowned as one of the main attractions of the Azores, but due to polluted water, in 2025 the islet won't be open for water activities. Be sure to check with local guidance before planning a trip, or else you might be disappointed.
The closest airport to reach Vila Franca Islet is John Paul II Ponta Delgada Airport, located on São Miguel Island. To visit the islet, it's best to book a 10-minute ferry journey in advance from Tagarete in Vila Franca do Campo. Only 200 visitors are allowed at a time on the islet, with a maximum of 400 visitors per day. The islet is only open to the public from June to October.
Visiting Vila Franca Islet's Princess Ring
The crater-formed lagoon called the Princess Ring is a hidden gem that offers travelers interesting outdoor activities. You can either walk solo around its crags until you reach a viewpoint from which to gaze at the island's gorgeous nature, or you can join a walkabout led by a group of experienced and competent wildlife experts ready to answer all your questions.
Despite being an uninhabited island, Vila Franca Islet is a nature reserve teeming with sea life and native flora. The crater's waters act as a perfect dwelling for many creatures, such as starfish, stingrays, marine urchins, and octopuses. Keep an eye out for colorful crabs scuttling about or lizards dashing around. With 59 species of vegetation to see, flora enthusiasts will be thrilled to encounter the native Azorean heather with its eye-catching bellflowers, the long-lived dragon tree, the enduring fire tree with its scented leaves, and the prickly-leaf agave. Protection programs have long safeguarded the island, making it the nature reserve it is today by removing invasive plants that prevented birds from nesting. The islet is a great spot for birdwatching, where you can try to recognize the Cory's shearwaters — one of the main seabirds in the Azores among 29 avian species.
When the water retreats from the shore, take advantage of the low tide to comfortably walk on a soft stretch of sand in the crater before climbing up to one of its carved rocks. Many travel agents also offered guided tours to the small island, where visitors can enjoy whale and dolphin watching and learn more about the environment and how to respect it. If your plan is to cross all the Azores islands off your map, Terceira is considered the most gorgeous island in the archipelago to visit.