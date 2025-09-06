Just Outside Of New York City Is A Scenic New Jersey Township With Woodland Trails And Farm Fresh Treats
Just 27 miles away from New York City, the township of Wyckoff, New Jersey, is a gem located in the suburbs of Northwest Bergen County. Once home to the Lenape Indians, the first Europeans arrived in Wyckoff in the early 18th century. Over the years, Wyckoff has grown into a community of about 16,000 while still preserving many of its historic structures.
One of Wyckoff's best features is its accessibility to the New York City metropolitan area. Travelers can visit by car in just under an hour from NYC, making it an easy trip for those wanting a breath of fresh air. Public transit is also a convenient option, with Coach USA and NJ Transit buses operating from the Port Authority Bus Terminal and train stops in Waldwick, Glen Rock, and Ridgewood (one of New Jersey's most stress-free towns), which are eight, 10, and 12-minute drives from Wyckoff, respectively.
Once you arrive, the township will welcome you with its blend of green spaces, historical architecture, and family-owned farms, highlighting some of the best of New Jersey living. Whether you're escaping the Big Apple for a few hours or planning a weekend getaway from out of state, Wyckoff is a historic New Jersey suburb that offers relaxation while remaining close to one of the world's busiest cities.
Woodland trails and green spaces in Wyckoff
For those seeking tranquility, the township is home to the James A. McFaul Environmental Center, an 81-acre wildlife sanctuary and educational facility. This preserved space invites visitors to explore its walking trails, herb garden, and flower gardens. The Environmental Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors come here to enjoy its interactive exhibits, which teach about wildlife. Meanwhile, seasonal programs like maple sugaring in the winter and apple cidering in the fall offer hands-on fun for kids and adults. On the trails, birdwatchers can bring binoculars to spot local species, while photographers can find inspiration in every season.
Beyond McFaul, Wyckoff also provides easy access to hiking trails in larger nature preserves in northern New Jersey. This includes the 3-mile Castle Loop Trail in Ramapo Mountain State Forest, a moderate hike with views of the Van Skyle Castle Ruins and Ramapo Lake. There's also the Saddle River Trail, a 10.6-mile trek within Saddle River County Park, about 15 minutes from Wyckoff. Be sure to consider these solo hiking safety tips for your next adventure. Russell Farms Community Park and the Gardens of Wyckoff are other dedicated green spaces within the township featuring walkways, benches, and gardens. Zabriskie Pond Park is located near the Zabriskie house, one of the oldest houses in Wyckoff and an exemplar of Wyckoff Township's Dutch heritage.
Fresh treats and local flavors
Wyckoff's trails are a reason to visit, but it's also well known for its farms and markets. The most renowned is Abma's Farm, a 32-acre working farm that has been family-owned and operated for over 90 years. Housed in a historic 200-year-old barn, Abma's Farm Market is the heart of the property. It sells everything from fresh poultry, eggs, fruits, and vegetables to homemade pies, jams, and various specialty items, making it a one-stop shop for local flavors.
Nevertheless, Abma's is much more than just a farm or a market; it's an experience. Families can spend time at the on-site petting zoo, home to goats, sheep, ducks, and other animals. Seasonal activities add to the fun, with plant sales in the spring and festive holiday crafting in the winter. The market is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, hours for the petting zoo vary by season, so it is recommended to check the farm's website before your visit. No matter the season, Wyckoff's farm stops offer a taste of fresh food, friendly animals, and family traditions that make it a rewarding escape from city life.
With New Jersey having the best hotel options in America, travelers planning to stay overnight in or around Wyckoff will find more lodging options in nearby Ridgewood, Mahwah, Saddle River, or Paramus. For those wanting a cozy stay, the Residence Inn in Saddle River offers an extended-stay option with modern amenities. Alternatively, the Holiday Inn Express in Ramsey-Mahwah is a short 15-minute drive to Wyckoff and close to nearby attractions.