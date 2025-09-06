Just Outside Of New York City Is A Scenic New Jersey Township With Woodland Trails And Farm Fresh Treats

Just 27 miles away from New York City, the township of Wyckoff, New Jersey, is a gem located in the suburbs of Northwest Bergen County. Once home to the Lenape Indians, the first Europeans arrived in Wyckoff in the early 18th century. Over the years, Wyckoff has grown into a community of about 16,000 while still preserving many of its historic structures.

One of Wyckoff's best features is its accessibility to the New York City metropolitan area. Travelers can visit by car in just under an hour from NYC, making it an easy trip for those wanting a breath of fresh air. Public transit is also a convenient option, with Coach USA and NJ Transit buses operating from the Port Authority Bus Terminal and train stops in Waldwick, Glen Rock, and Ridgewood (one of New Jersey's most stress-free towns), which are eight, 10, and 12-minute drives from Wyckoff, respectively.

Once you arrive, the township will welcome you with its blend of green spaces, historical architecture, and family-owned farms, highlighting some of the best of New Jersey living. Whether you're escaping the Big Apple for a few hours or planning a weekend getaway from out of state, Wyckoff is a historic New Jersey suburb that offers relaxation while remaining close to one of the world's busiest cities.