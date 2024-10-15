One Of New Jersey's Most Stress-Free Towns Is A Historic Suburb With Upscale Dining And Views

If you're not in the mood for a tropical getaway or a big-city adventure and want an affordable, calm trip to a relaxed town, head to the historic New Jersey village of Ridgewood. In recent years, the residential suburb has gained a glittering reputation as a fabulous place to live. Ridgewood has attracted people from across New Jersey, New York, and farther afield to settle into a calmer pace of life. The town is located in Bergen County in the north of the state. Like its neighbors Paramus and Paterson, its residents can stay connected to New York: Grand Central Station is just an hour away, by car or by train. That attractive location has made Ridgewood one of the most affluent neighborhoods in New Jersey, with an average household income of over $250,000 and average home value of $1 million.

The town is a beautiful place to live and raise a family, too, even if your focus isn't a commute into the city. Its school system, parks and recreation, and other amenities have been praised by outlets like The New York Times. Its low crime rate and thriving economy earned it the No. 7 spot on the GOBankingRates 2024 list of safest, wealthiest cities in the U.S. For visitors, Ridgewood's draw is not only the quiet suburbia but also the town's historic center, classy commercial district, and dazzling views of northern New Jersey. Great hikes and beautiful state forests are only a short drive away, and there's plenty to do in town as well. If you live in the Tri-State Area or in New York City, it's a great day trip or weekend getaway for a break from the fast life.

