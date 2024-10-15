One Of New Jersey's Most Stress-Free Towns Is A Historic Suburb With Upscale Dining And Views
If you're not in the mood for a tropical getaway or a big-city adventure and want an affordable, calm trip to a relaxed town, head to the historic New Jersey village of Ridgewood. In recent years, the residential suburb has gained a glittering reputation as a fabulous place to live. Ridgewood has attracted people from across New Jersey, New York, and farther afield to settle into a calmer pace of life. The town is located in Bergen County in the north of the state. Like its neighbors Paramus and Paterson, its residents can stay connected to New York: Grand Central Station is just an hour away, by car or by train. That attractive location has made Ridgewood one of the most affluent neighborhoods in New Jersey, with an average household income of over $250,000 and average home value of $1 million.
The town is a beautiful place to live and raise a family, too, even if your focus isn't a commute into the city. Its school system, parks and recreation, and other amenities have been praised by outlets like The New York Times. Its low crime rate and thriving economy earned it the No. 7 spot on the GOBankingRates 2024 list of safest, wealthiest cities in the U.S. For visitors, Ridgewood's draw is not only the quiet suburbia but also the town's historic center, classy commercial district, and dazzling views of northern New Jersey. Great hikes and beautiful state forests are only a short drive away, and there's plenty to do in town as well. If you live in the Tri-State Area or in New York City, it's a great day trip or weekend getaway for a break from the fast life.
Walkable Ridgewood is perfect for calm, short stays
Ridgewood is a historic village whose past goes back over 300 years. Visitors can experience the village's past at the Schoolhouse Museum, run by the Ridgewood Historical Society, which hosts exhibitions telling the story of the local area down the years. Other historical attractions include the monument to Brig. Gen. Abraham Godwin — Ridgewood was for a time known as "Godwinville" – and a marker on Glen Avenue that commemorates the avenue's past as a colonial road and trail for Native Americans, while the center is characterized by its charming historic houses. For stress-free suburban New Jersey getaways, Ridgewood on par with towns like Westfield.
Ridgewood is a great place to indulge yourself. It has a vibrant shopping scene in the commercial district, which is full of fashionable boutiques, restaurants, and bars. Among the finer dining options are Cafe 37, which offers a diverse menu with a focus on using seasonal ingredients, and Latour, a French-American grill that offers indulgent tasting menus. The area has plenty of al fresco dining options, adding to the town's relaxed vibe. The best way to explore the local landscape is through the Ridgewood Wildscape Association, which organizes walking tours of the best flora, fauna, and views that the area has to offer (take your binoculars to see the Manhattan skyline from nearby peaks). Ridgewood is blessed with plenty of quality nearby hotels to accommodate you, including the newly opened NoMa Ridgewood, a stone's throw from the train station with easy access to New York City. For more New Jersey travel, check out our guide to the underrated beachside destination of Cape May.