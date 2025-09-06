Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Foothills Is A Serene State Park With Cozy Cabins And Lake Fun
Nestled in the foothills of the impressive Blue Ridge Mountains, the shimmering surface of Claytor Lake invites travelers into its cool, refreshing waters. This lake is 4,500 acres and sits at the heart of Claytor Lake State Park. This underrated Virginia park might just be the best place to spend a hot summer afternoon splashing in the lake and a warm summer night under the stars. This park has large campsites for tent campers, beautiful yurts for travelers who want to be immersed in nature, and cabins for those who would rather have modern amenities, like a hot shower, at their fingertips.
Claytor Lake State Park is just minutes away from the communities of Newbern, Wurno, and Dublin, Virginia, but if you're not a local, you should expect a drive to get to this state park. If you're coming from North Carolina, whether it be the historic homes, boutiques, and secret gardens in Charlotte or Greensboro, a vibrant city with charming communities, you'll be on the road for around two hours or more. If you're starting your trip from Richmond, Virginia, expect a drive closer to 3.5 hours. Renting a pontoon boat, hiking the trails through the surrounding woods, or just relaxing lakeside and taking in the views are well worth the journey wherever you're coming from.
Where to stay in Claytor Lake State Park
Claytor Lake State Park has basic campsites for those who just want to pack for a quick and easy camping retreat, but if you're looking for something a little more comfortable, the yurts and cozy cabins may be more appealing. For those who want to be surrounded by nature while still having some modern amenities, the yurts are your best option. You'll need to book well in advance if you want to be sure that you'll get the yurt you're dreaming of. Before you know it, you'll be out on the wooden deck enjoying the smell of the smoke from your campfire or lying in bed looking up at the stars through the yurt's clear dome top.
If you're planning a family reunion here, or just bringing along a few friends, consider the cabins. Most are only two bedrooms, but if you manage to snag one for your stay, there is also an ADA-accessible three-bedroom cabin and a few six-bedroom options to choose from. While it might seem like any other cabin stay, when you walk out the front door, you'll be greeted with views of the lake.
The best hiking trails in Claytor Lake State Park
While the draw of this state park is the beautiful lake, you don't have to go to the beach for a swim or paddle your boat out on the water to enjoy the surrounding nature. There are pretty views to see farther from the marina. If you only hike one route during your visit, consider making it the Poplar Leaf to Claytor Lake and Hidden Valley loop. This trail takes less than 1.5 hours for most hikers to complete and is easy enough for a solo hike, too. The entire trail is pretty, but the best views can be found at the overlook, where you can see the lake from above.
If you'd rather see the lake up close, you should consider either the Claytor Lake Area Trails, a loop that takes most hikers under an hour, the appropriately named Lakeview Trail, which is only around 30 minutes each way, or the extremely short 20-minute walk known as the Shady Ridge Trail. Any of these are a great fit for admiring the water from different vantage points.