Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Foothills Is A Serene State Park With Cozy Cabins And Lake Fun

Nestled in the foothills of the impressive Blue Ridge Mountains, the shimmering surface of Claytor Lake invites travelers into its cool, refreshing waters. This lake is 4,500 acres and sits at the heart of Claytor Lake State Park. This underrated Virginia park might just be the best place to spend a hot summer afternoon splashing in the lake and a warm summer night under the stars. This park has large campsites for tent campers, beautiful yurts for travelers who want to be immersed in nature, and cabins for those who would rather have modern amenities, like a hot shower, at their fingertips.

Claytor Lake State Park is just minutes away from the communities of Newbern, Wurno, and Dublin, Virginia, but if you're not a local, you should expect a drive to get to this state park. If you're coming from North Carolina, whether it be the historic homes, boutiques, and secret gardens in Charlotte or Greensboro, a vibrant city with charming communities, you'll be on the road for around two hours or more. If you're starting your trip from Richmond, Virginia, expect a drive closer to 3.5 hours. Renting a pontoon boat, hiking the trails through the surrounding woods, or just relaxing lakeside and taking in the views are well worth the journey wherever you're coming from.