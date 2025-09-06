Texas' 'Gem Of The Hill Country' Is A Charming Town Of Shops, Delicious Wine, And Renowned Natural Beauty
Deep in the Hill Country of central Texas, is the town of Mason. Mason may be small in size, but its charm is Texas-sized. It's often referred to as the "Gem of the Hill Country," and it's the only area in the state where you can find the state's gemstone, topaz, in its natural form. Its downtown square still looks like it did at the turn of the 20th century, with more than 20 buildings dating back to the late 1800s and early 1920s. It has that Wild West appeal, with many shops, wineries, and buildings preserving their old-timey facades, wooden storefronts, and vintage signage, giving it a true frontier feel.
And while it may feel remote, Mason is just over 110 miles west of Austin and about the same distance from San Angelo. The nearest medium-sized city is located just 42 miles away and is the charming Fredericksburg, a city rich in German culture, food, and architecture. Though the nearest major airport is Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Mason is definitely deserving of a Hill Country road trip, especially in the spring when the bluebonnets are in full bloom. For more scenic landscapes after your trip to Mason, head southeast about 50 miles to see the famous Texas State Park with a pink granite mountain that offers camping, iconic trails, and climbing. However, first, let's talk about what there is to do in this charming spot.
Explore a self-guided town tour, hunt for topaz, and shop
Mason is the kind of town best explored on foot, and you can see the city's historic courthouse square at your own pace using the Mason County Historical Commission's walking tour. The walking tour brochure, also available at the Chamber of Commerce, provides detailed descriptions of over 50 buildings in the square and explains how they relate to the city's heritage. A good starting point is the Mason Square Museum, which features exhibits on the Native American tribes of the area, the German immigrants, and women who settled in the community. The museum's geology section showcases prehistoric fossils, as well as the largest 6,480-carat blue topaz discovered in North America, which is what the city is nicknamed after.
Another destination for those who want to seek out topaz in the wild is the Lindsay Ranch, where as a guest, you can dig for topaz and other gems on your own treasure hunt for $15 a day. A favorite local shop for antiques and gifts is Mason Country Collectibles, which features a mishmash of knick-knacks and collectibles. The real showstopper here, though, is the assortment of Mason County topaz, some of these stones are cut and others are raw, but all are found locally.
Afterwards, you can head over to find some outfits that vibe with that gorgeous new topaz you just scored. To look like a true Texan, stop by the Bronco Sue Hat Company for a custom handmade cowboy hat. Complete the cowboy get-up with a rodeo-inspired ensemble, like pearl-snap shirts and rugged denim from Ranchland Western Wear.
Sip local wines in the scenic countryside and catch a show
Texas' Hill Country is definitely one of the under-the-radar wine regions that deserves the same hype as Napa. Within walking distance of downtown, you'll find six wineries and tasting rooms, as well as two vineyards within a 10-minute drive: the 1900 Winery and Peters Prairie Vineyard. Peters Prairie's tasting room is surrounded by the scenic Hill Country, along with peaceful vineyards. As such, it's a great place to relax and try their 2019 Barbera, which took home Top Texas Wine at the 2025 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition and a multitude of other awards. Back in town, at the Parr Vineyards and Cellars, you can sample some more award-winning wines, mainly of the French and Portuguese varieties.
Catch a flick at the retro, neon-lit Odeon Theater. Built back in 1928, today, it's the longest continually operating theater in West Texas. On the third Wednesday of every month, the theater offers free classic movie nights. However, if you miss those, don't worry because other movie nights are still a bargain at $4 per ticket. Wind up your night by grabbing a bottle of wine from Sandstone Cellars, the first winery to open in Mason County in 2004, and before heading next door to Santos Taqueria. Operated by the local Silerio family since 1998, the taqueria has been serving up Catania-style Mexican street-food dishes with the added bonus of a bring-your-own-wine policy from the winery next door. Pair a glass of Sandstone Cellars' full-bodied red blend wine with gordita pockets loaded with grilled chicken or seasoned beef, cheese, onions, green peppers, roasted poblanos, and a scoop of fresh guacamole to end things on a high note.