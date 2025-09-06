Texas' 'Gem Of The Hill Country' Is A Charming Town Of Shops, Delicious Wine, And Renowned Natural Beauty

Deep in the Hill Country of central Texas, is the town of Mason. Mason may be small in size, but its charm is Texas-sized. It's often referred to as the "Gem of the Hill Country," and it's the only area in the state where you can find the state's gemstone, topaz, in its natural form. Its downtown square still looks like it did at the turn of the 20th century, with more than 20 buildings dating back to the late 1800s and early 1920s. It has that Wild West appeal, with many shops, wineries, and buildings preserving their old-timey facades, wooden storefronts, and vintage signage, giving it a true frontier feel.

And while it may feel remote, Mason is just over 110 miles west of Austin and about the same distance from San Angelo. The nearest medium-sized city is located just 42 miles away and is the charming Fredericksburg, a city rich in German culture, food, and architecture. Though the nearest major airport is Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Mason is definitely deserving of a Hill Country road trip, especially in the spring when the bluebonnets are in full bloom. For more scenic landscapes after your trip to Mason, head southeast about 50 miles to see the famous Texas State Park with a pink granite mountain that offers camping, iconic trails, and climbing. However, first, let's talk about what there is to do in this charming spot.