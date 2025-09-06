Set In The Heart Of Colorado Is A Historic Gold‑rush Town With Trout‑rich Streams And Quirky Festivals
California may be synonymous with the Gold Rush, but the discovery of gold in Colorado in the late 1850s caused a frenzy of its own. In the peak year of the Colorado rush, 1859, more than 100,000 people descended on the area (then part of the territory that also encompassed Nebraska and Kansas), flocking to mining towns like Denver and Boulder which have since grown into some of the state's most populous cities. While other towns, like Fairplay, never expanded beyond the size of a large village.
Named because of its promotion of equal opportunity for gold-seekers — in other mining camps, avarice and an every-man-for-himself attitude was the norm — Fairplay still has the feel of a well-to-do Rocky Mountain town, not unlike the perfectly preserved gold-rush towns of California. Enclosed by the Rockies, Fairplay's setting is sublime, with alpine lakes and trout-filled streams, and soaring mountains criss-crossing the landscape. Period buildings still stand, seven of which are original, and if you find the town gives off a strange sense of familiarity, it's probably because Fairplay inspired the titular town in the animated TV show "South Park." Incidentally, Fairplay was called South Park City for a brief period in the 19th century, while South Park is also the name of the surrounding basin that straddles the heart of Colorado.
Fairplay is still a joy to explore, with outdoor activities among its main drawcards. You can pan for gold at Fairplay Beach, entice trout onto your line in the South Platte River, explore the old-world buildings, or attend one of its many special events and festivals. And being in Colorado, the state with the best skiing in the U.S., Fairplay is close to excellent resorts in and around Breckenridge.
Outdoor adventures in Fairplay
Fairplay is known as the "Fishing Capital of Colorado," with anglers frequently spotted on Fairplay Beach in the heart of the town. Other popular fishing spots include the 80-acre Montgomery Reservoir, where ice fishing is popular in winter and spring, and the Antero Reservoir, 24 miles south of Fairplay. While back-country anglers keen on catching brook trout head to Weston Pass on the South Platte River. Around Fairplay there are 50-plus miles of Gold Medal fishing waters — designated to areas of Colorado rich in trout — with a variety of species including rainbow, native cut-throat, brown, and splake trout.
Fairplay is part of the South Park National Heritage Area, which sprawls across 1,000 acres of pristine, un-urbanized countryside that's both government-protected and encapsulates the storied history of modern America. One of the best places to get a sense of this is at Fairplay's South Park City Museum. With 44 period buildings, containing more than 60,000 artifacts, all surrounded by jaw-dropping Rocky Mountain scenery, you'll feel immediately transported back to the height of the Colorado gold boom. Note, however, the museum is only open from mid-May to mid-October.
Colorado is also a heartland of hiking and trail running, so it's worth lacing up your boots (or sneakers) and hitting the trails. The Kenosha Pass, lying to the northeast of Fairplay, was once used by Ute Indians on hunting trips and subsequently gold-seekers headed for the mining camps. The scenery is, of course, outstanding, especially in fall when deciduous trees set the hillsides and prairies ablaze. Another great way to experience the wildness of rural South Park is on horseback or ATV at the American Safari Ranch, which offers tours of its 3,500-acre property. Or if you'd prefer to stay behind the wheel, pencil Fairplay onto your ultimate Colorado road trip.
Fairplay's quirky festivals and events
There is no shortage of festivals on the Fairplay events calendar, from the February Mardi Gras, featuring Cajun cuisine, music and dancing, tarot card readings, and a costume contest, to the December Christmas festival and holiday bazaar. The Burro Days festival in July is a chief source of pride for the town, commemorating the important role donkeys and pack animals played in the formation of Fairplay. Events include a burro race, a llama race, live country music, gold panning activities, and a cowboy church on the Old Courthouse lawn.
Another celebration, of sorts, is the Leadville 100 in August, one of the most grueling and notorious trail runs on earth. Leadville is about an hour-and-a-half's drive from Fairplay, or a lengthy hike over the Mosquito Pass, and is now most synonymous with its namesake ultramarathon. Also known as the "Race Across the Sky," runners set off at an oxygen-depleting elevation of 10,000-plus feet before climbing and descending through the Rockies on a loop of 100 miles. Runners must complete the course in 30 hours or less — the record is held by David Roche, who ran a barely believable 15 hours, 26 minutes in the 2024 event — but many are unable to finish at all. Only the foolhardiest of runners need apply.