Set In The Heart Of Colorado Is A Historic Gold‑rush Town With Trout‑rich Streams And Quirky Festivals

California may be synonymous with the Gold Rush, but the discovery of gold in Colorado in the late 1850s caused a frenzy of its own. In the peak year of the Colorado rush, 1859, more than 100,000 people descended on the area (then part of the territory that also encompassed Nebraska and Kansas), flocking to mining towns like Denver and Boulder which have since grown into some of the state's most populous cities. While other towns, like Fairplay, never expanded beyond the size of a large village.

Named because of its promotion of equal opportunity for gold-seekers — in other mining camps, avarice and an every-man-for-himself attitude was the norm — Fairplay still has the feel of a well-to-do Rocky Mountain town, not unlike the perfectly preserved gold-rush towns of California. Enclosed by the Rockies, Fairplay's setting is sublime, with alpine lakes and trout-filled streams, and soaring mountains criss-crossing the landscape. Period buildings still stand, seven of which are original, and if you find the town gives off a strange sense of familiarity, it's probably because Fairplay inspired the titular town in the animated TV show "South Park." Incidentally, Fairplay was called South Park City for a brief period in the 19th century, while South Park is also the name of the surrounding basin that straddles the heart of Colorado.

Fairplay is still a joy to explore, with outdoor activities among its main drawcards. You can pan for gold at Fairplay Beach, entice trout onto your line in the South Platte River, explore the old-world buildings, or attend one of its many special events and festivals. And being in Colorado, the state with the best skiing in the U.S., Fairplay is close to excellent resorts in and around Breckenridge.