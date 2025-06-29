A Perfectly Preserved Gold Rush Town In California Is A Hub For Coffee, Beer, And Outdoorsy Fun
They call it the Golden State for a reason, you know. Way back in 1848, James W. Marshall plucked a nugget of glimmering metal from the waters of the South Fork American River in what's now the thrilling whitewater rafting hub of Coloma. What followed was one of the biggest human migrations ever recorded, and a boom that would give California its famous Gold Country. Today, that corner of the state — stringing up the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada — is a land of come-explore-me towns that ooze charm and history. One of the best? Auburn.
Auburn straddles the famous Highway 49 — a must-drive 300-miler for lovers of Gold Rush history — some 50 minutes north of Placerville and just over 40 minutes from the charming Victorian-style mountain town of Nevada City (another of the favorite Gold Country stops). What's great is that it's easily accessible from the big international airport in Sacramento, too. In fact, you can go from plane to panning gold in just 40 minutes.
Visitors will be instantly struck by the handsome Old Town area, which blends 1800s architecture with a distinct whiff of modern creativity. Go there to wander leafy sidewalks before brick frontispieces that have stood for more than a century. But also go for the artisan coffee, craft beer, and weekend farmer's markets. Beyond that, Auburn is also a prime jump off point for outdoors exploration in the sierras. From here, you can raft the American River, hike deep ravines, and conquer jaw-rattling MTB trails in the foothills.
A Gold Rush town with plenty of pizzazz
Just like the so-called "Jewel Of The Motherlode" in Sutter Creek and the historic county seat of Jackson further south, Auburn was founded in the fever pitch of the Californian Gold Rush. It sprung up when miners, busy working the waters of the American River, looked for refuge during the harsh winter months of 1849. Later, its place as the first town in the county was secured thanks to a tactical location on the wagon trails out of Sacramento.
Fast forward over 150 years and the old center of Auburn offers an enthralling glimpse into yesteryear. The Old Town area is like something from a western movie. It's got boardwalk sidewalks, old-school brick buildings, and rancher outfitters. Go a-wandering and channel your inner 49er!
However, don't discount Auburn's newer side. There's creativity and edginess by the bucket load. One moment you could be sipping lavender-infused margaritas and Californian craft bitters at the town's groundbreaking coffee come beer saloon, The Pour Choice. The next, you could be shopping for antiques and vintage threads in the abundance of thrift stores and curated second-hand emporiums. And, when dinnertime swings around, get ready to pick between German grill houses and exotic Mandarin stir-fry kitchens. Auburn most certainly isn't stuck in the past.
Auburn is a gateway to the Sierra Nevada
There's one thing that all the Gold Country towns — from the adventure hub of Downieville all the way to Auburn — have in common: They pepper the western edges of the Sierra Nevada. That means explorations in the great outdoors are never too far away. From wandering sequoia forests to searching for gushing waterfalls, there's oodles to get stuck into in these parts.
Hikers should remember that Auburn is also the seat of Placer County, a corner of the Golden State that extends all the way across the Sierra Nevada to the shores of Lake Tahoe. But you don't even have to stray that far to get incredible trails. A 2.2-mile trail leads to the Black Hole of Calcutta Falls through forests and meadows to lookouts above the teal-tinted North Fork of the American River. Another path follows the river to reveal awesome views of the great North Fork Dam amid the forested hills.
Whitewater buffs will also love it here. Little Coloma, a mere 30-minute drive south of Auburn, sits right atop California's most popular rafting river. Get there to challenge yourself on a 21-mile run that has multiple rapids ranked up to Class III. Meanwhile, Class V rapids and more await on the two other forks of the American River in the Auburn State Recreation Area, just a 20 to 25-minute drive to the west of town.