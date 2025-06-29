A Perfectly Preserved Gold Rush Town In California Is A Hub For Coffee, Beer, And Outdoorsy Fun

They call it the Golden State for a reason, you know. Way back in 1848, James W. Marshall plucked a nugget of glimmering metal from the waters of the South Fork American River in what's now the thrilling whitewater rafting hub of Coloma. What followed was one of the biggest human migrations ever recorded, and a boom that would give California its famous Gold Country. Today, that corner of the state — stringing up the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada — is a land of come-explore-me towns that ooze charm and history. One of the best? Auburn.

Auburn straddles the famous Highway 49 — a must-drive 300-miler for lovers of Gold Rush history — some 50 minutes north of Placerville and just over 40 minutes from the charming Victorian-style mountain town of Nevada City (another of the favorite Gold Country stops). What's great is that it's easily accessible from the big international airport in Sacramento, too. In fact, you can go from plane to panning gold in just 40 minutes.

Visitors will be instantly struck by the handsome Old Town area, which blends 1800s architecture with a distinct whiff of modern creativity. Go there to wander leafy sidewalks before brick frontispieces that have stood for more than a century. But also go for the artisan coffee, craft beer, and weekend farmer's markets. Beyond that, Auburn is also a prime jump off point for outdoors exploration in the sierras. From here, you can raft the American River, hike deep ravines, and conquer jaw-rattling MTB trails in the foothills.