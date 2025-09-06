Florida's Unexpected Fall Festival Near Tampa Has A Pumpkin Patch And A 5-Acre Maze For Spooky Season
Tampa is a Gulf Coast city that needs no introduction. It welcomes all kinds of visitors — from those seeking a culture-infused vacation to families in search of exciting activities. And even though the city is a fantastic year-round gateway for family-friendly fun, with close proximity to top attractions like Busch Gardens and ZooTampa, there is a seasonal attraction that more families should learn about. Located in the town of Masarkytown, just 40 miles from Tampa International Airport, travelers can enjoy an unforgettable experience at Harvest Moon Fun Farm.
Hosting seasonal events, including a vibrant sunflower festival in the spring, and magical Christmas events during the holiday season, fall may just be the perfect time to visit. During this time, a whole host of exciting activities and attractions take place, making Harvest Moon Fun Farm a one-stop shop for all ages. There's even a 5-acre maze for the spooky season!
With the city of Tampa just 44 minutes away, families can easily take a day trip to Harvest Moon Fun Farm and make the most out of their vacation. However, it can be visited from surrounding towns, too. The Hampton Inn Spring Hill is a good base for exploring the area, and is located a 20-minute drive away. This family-friendly hotel features a complimentary hot breakfast and interconnecting rooms. It's also close to shops, restaurants, and just 10 minutes from the beautiful Hernando Beach. That said, it is well worth hiring a car at Tampa International Airport to reach Harvest Moon Fun Farm and other exciting family-friendly attractions in the area.
Harvest Moon Fun Farm is a must for families this fall
We all know that Florida is a top destination for families. It has some of the country's best attractions, including Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal. However, as Visit the U.S.A writes: "Florida is home to plenty of surprises." That said, Harvest Moon Fun Farm is perhaps one of Florida's most overlooked family attractions that's certainly well worth adding to your list if you're looking for a truly memorable experience. Although many of the best small towns for a fall escape are often dotted around places like Maine, Vermont, or New York, the truth is that Florida warrants a fall visit, too.
Kids and kids at heart will enjoy a variety of activities at Harvest Moon Fun Farm. One of the most popular is their pumpkin patch, which is synonymous with fall. This is a great opportunity for kids to take a cart and explore the patch in search of their very own pumpkin to turn into a jack-o'-lantern just in time for Halloween.
Another one of the highlights is, of course, the 5-acre maze. With a route that changes every year, there's no way to cheat yourself out. However, if you want a little head start, you can check out previous maze designs on their official website, as a fun activity before visiting the farm. Upon arrival, this will prove to be a fantastic outdoor adventure. In addition, according to Harvest Moon Fun Farm's official website, October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and their on-site mascot, Spookley the Square Pumpkin, is always eager to celebrate diversity and inclusion with the kids — a powerful concept that parents will love.
Other activities to celebrate the spooky season
Harvest Moon Fun Farm has even more going on. For example, if you are a lover of the spooky season, you may want to visit during their fright nights. While California might be home to a historically haunted amusement park and New York City might host a family-friendly Halloween trail, Harvest Moon Fun Farm doesn't stay behind.
Better yet, although the fright nights sound rather spooky, the events are suitable for children ages 3 and over, with access to three haunts as well as the corn maze.
Walking through the corn maze by daylight is one thing, but navigating your way in the dark is for the brave. Don't worry, though — unlike similar events, you won't have actors jumping out at you from the darkness. With select dates running during October, this is an excellent way to enjoy the farm by night as well as by day — two very different experiences. As part of the fall festival, the farm also hosts live music every weekend in October. Plus, there are many other activities for kids to enjoy, including the Candy Cannon, which launches candy into the sky for eager children to catch and takes place every weekend during the fall season only.
While older visitors can sit back with a beverage at the Silo Bar — a go-to hangout serving up various beers, cider, and wine — children can enjoy fresh hand-popped kettle corn and apple cider slushies on-site, which means no one is left out. If you're hoping for even more fall-themed adventures, don't miss the tractor hayride, the jumping pillow, and the pedal carts, all of which are guaranteed to keep kids entertained for hours.