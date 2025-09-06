Florida's Unexpected Fall Festival Near Tampa Has A Pumpkin Patch And A 5-Acre Maze For Spooky Season

Tampa is a Gulf Coast city that needs no introduction. It welcomes all kinds of visitors — from those seeking a culture-infused vacation to families in search of exciting activities. And even though the city is a fantastic year-round gateway for family-friendly fun, with close proximity to top attractions like Busch Gardens and ZooTampa, there is a seasonal attraction that more families should learn about. Located in the town of Masarkytown, just 40 miles from Tampa International Airport, travelers can enjoy an unforgettable experience at Harvest Moon Fun Farm.

Hosting seasonal events, including a vibrant sunflower festival in the spring, and magical Christmas events during the holiday season, fall may just be the perfect time to visit. During this time, a whole host of exciting activities and attractions take place, making Harvest Moon Fun Farm a one-stop shop for all ages. There's even a 5-acre maze for the spooky season!

With the city of Tampa just 44 minutes away, families can easily take a day trip to Harvest Moon Fun Farm and make the most out of their vacation. However, it can be visited from surrounding towns, too. The Hampton Inn Spring Hill is a good base for exploring the area, and is located a 20-minute drive away. This family-friendly hotel features a complimentary hot breakfast and interconnecting rooms. It's also close to shops, restaurants, and just 10 minutes from the beautiful Hernando Beach. That said, it is well worth hiring a car at Tampa International Airport to reach Harvest Moon Fun Farm and other exciting family-friendly attractions in the area.