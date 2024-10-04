NYC Is Home To An Illuminated Family-Friendly Halloween Trail Tim Burton Fans Will Love
Get ready for a magical experience this Halloween season at the New York Botanical Garden. The enchanting Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail invites families and fans of all ages to immerse themselves in a whimsical world filled with vibrant lights, beloved characters, and iconic songs from the classic 1993 film. As the garden transforms into a colorful fantasy world, visitors can join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on an experience that beautifully blends the botanical garden's nature with the spirit of the season.
This light trail is the product of a collaboration between Adventurelive and LETSGO. Adventurelive, renowned for its work on Broadway's "Hamilton," joins forces with LETSGO, an award-winning Madrid-based creative team known for Spanish musicals of "Ghost," "Young Frankenstein," and "The Phantom of the Opera." Together, they have partnered with Buena Vista Theatrical to create an experience that allows visitors to step into Tim Burton's world and stand side-by-side with their favorite characters. Adventurelive Founder Jeffrey Seller expressed his excitement for this project, saying (via Pix11), "I want to make an experience that surprises people — that is both visually stunning and sonically cool. This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton's story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth."
Wander the grounds and see your favorite characters
The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail runs through November 30th and promises to be a must-see event for anyone who loves seasonal festivities, enchanting light displays, and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Families can wander through the expansive 8,300-square-foot immersive attraction, traversing illuminated paths that capture the essence of Tim Burton's timeless tale while basking in the natural beauty of New York's beloved garden. Highlights include dynamic video projections and 3D-printed sculptures of classic "Nightmare Before Christmas" characters, all contributing to a magical atmosphere. If you're already in the city for some autumn experiences — perhaps the Halloween street party at Stone Street — consider heading to the New York Botanical Garden.
The Light Trail is designed to be a leisurely experience, and according to the experience website, you can walk it in 45 minutes to an hour. To get to the start, visitors have to walk seven to 10 minutes from the ticket center, and then they can then wander the attraction at their own pace along the one-way path. The paved path ensures accessibility for all guests, including those with wheelchairs or parents with strollers. To make the most of your visit, wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an outdoor adventure. Once you exit the trail, re-entry is not permitted.
Planning your visit to the Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail
For a seamless experience, ticket options are available for timed entry, allowing guests to select their arrival time and avoid overcrowding. Children aged 12 and under can enjoy the experience for $39, while adults aged 13 and older can purchase tickets starting at $49, depending on the day and time. Groups of four or more adults can benefit from the Jack Pack deal at $44 per person. For those seeking more flexibility, Flex Tickets allow for arrival any time before 8:30 p.m. at a price of $55 for all ages.
The experience is open Thursday to Sunday, and time slots usually begin at 6 p.m. On some days, though visitors can book afternoon times beginning at 4:30 p.m. Since the botanical garden closes at 6 p.m., your Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail experience usually will not overlap with garden hours. Regardless, your ticket for the light trail experience does not give you admission to the rest of the gardens, and New York Botanical Garden tickets must be booked separately.
Limited parking is available for $22 at the garden's main entrance and the NYBG parking garage, with overflow options on peak evenings. To avoid parking delays, consider braving the New York subway system or using a rideshare service. Visitors are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their reservation time to ensure a smooth entry. While exploring the trail, guests can indulge in light snacks, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase. To make the most of October in New York City, check out our guide to the best fall foliage-viewing spots in Central Park.