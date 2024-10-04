NYC Is Home To An Illuminated Family-Friendly Halloween Trail Tim Burton Fans Will Love

For a seamless experience, ticket options are available for timed entry, allowing guests to select their arrival time and avoid overcrowding. Children aged 12 and under can enjoy the experience for $39, while adults aged 13 and older can purchase tickets starting at $49, depending on the day and time. Groups of four or more adults can benefit from the Jack Pack deal at $44 per person. For those seeking more flexibility, Flex Tickets allow for arrival any time before 8:30 p.m. at a price of $55 for all ages.

The experience is open Thursday to Sunday, and time slots usually begin at 6 p.m. On some days, though visitors can book afternoon times beginning at 4:30 p.m. Since the botanical garden closes at 6 p.m., your Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail experience usually will not overlap with garden hours. Regardless, your ticket for the light trail experience does not give you admission to the rest of the gardens, and New York Botanical Garden tickets must be booked separately.

Limited parking is available for $22 at the garden's main entrance and the NYBG parking garage, with overflow options on peak evenings. To avoid parking delays, consider braving the New York subway system or using a rideshare service. Visitors are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their reservation time to ensure a smooth entry. While exploring the trail, guests can indulge in light snacks, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase. To make the most of October in New York City, check out our guide to the best fall foliage-viewing spots in Central Park.

