Missouri's Fall Foliage Showstopper Is A St. Louis Gem With A Symphony Of Color, Local Flavor, And Charm
Just 19 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, you'll find Chesterfield, a St. Louis gem that is a joy to discover year-round, especially in the fall. What sets Chesterfield apart is its diverse selection of eateries, world-class attractions, and peaceful vibes, all while being within proximity of St. Louis, a city home to one of the Midwest's top-rated zoos. Sitting snuggly along the Missouri River, Chesterfield has some picturesque waterside nature trails and conservation areas to discover.
If that wasn't enough, you've got excellent eateries at your fingertips, and if the tempting offerings at Annie Gunns are anything to go by, then you won't go hungry while visiting. Another unmissable eatery for food lovers is the upscale EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery, which has been described as "an unforgettable experience" by a Google reviewer. With several breweries to check out, including 4 Hands at the District, which features 25 draft offerings, Chesterfield has got you covered for food and drink.
With so much to see and do in the area, it's well worth bedding down in a comfortable hotel that is central to many of the attractions, and Chesterfield has a number of accommodation options to suit everyone. You'll find the usual big-name hotels here, from Hyatt and Hilton to Marriott and the Holiday Inn, some of which offer a free airport shuttle and complimentary breakfast. For those who may be embarking on the most stunning and storied Route 66 road trip in their vacation home on wheels, Chesterfield is 16 miles from Beyond the Trail RV Park.
Don't miss a visit to Chesterfield during fall
Let's face it, with all of these exciting offerings, Chesterfield is captivating at any time of the year; however, fall is an unmatched time to experience it. Not only does the city host a fall festival, but there is a must-do hiking trail that is utterly breathtaking during this time, too. While many venture to places like New York to witness the unparalleled fall foliage in Central Park or to Maine's Acadia National Park, Chesterfield is regarded as a fall foliage showstopper for a reason.
So forget New England, Connecticut, or Vermont, and check out Missouri this fall instead. Faust Park, just minutes from the center of Chesterfield, is a great place to start and contains one of the city's best fall hikes. But truthfully, stunning vistas can be witnessed from just about anywhere within this vibrant 200-acre park. Nevertheless, the 2-mile Governor Bates Trail, which is rated 4.5 on AllTrails, is certainly one to experience. Faust Park is also known for its historic buildings and tall trees, which you will encounter en route, and while this is a short hike, it can be steep in sections, so be prepared.
The Fall Festival, held every October at the city amphitheater, is guaranteed to keep you entertained. Families will love this event, which promises fun and entertainment for all ages, with market vendors, carnival rides, and live music to dance the day away. This free event is well worth experiencing and will certainly enhance your fall visit to Chesterfield.
Unmissable Chesterfield highlights
Like many U.S. cities, Chesterfield has plenty of things to see and do, so it's hard to know where to start, especially if time is limited. For fun and entertainment, Chesterfield has a specific district catering to every interest, and it's aptly called "The District". From bowling and billiards to laser tag and escape rooms, The District is a one-stop shop for unlimited fun. You will also find plenty of eateries here, as well as The Factory, a live music venue which hosts regular show-stopping performances.
Visitors can also get up close and personal with over 1000 butterflies at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House within Faust Park, which is a sight to behold, while the St. Louis Premium Outlets are a haven for shoppers seeking a bargain. For great photos while in town, head to one of Chesterfield's landmarks — the aluminum structure by Central Park called "The Awakening", which showcases a 70-foot giant emerging from the ground.
If you are craving more nature, head towards the waterfront to the River Edge Park, which boasts a short loop trail around its central pond. In addition, the Howell Island Conservation Area is ideal for birdwatching, while the nearby Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park features hiking and biking trails as well as opportunities to camp. Last but not least, for the ultimate (albeit quirky) activity, why not check out the Game Show Battle Rooms, which is the country's only game show experience that everyone can take part in.