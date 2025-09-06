Missouri's Fall Foliage Showstopper Is A St. Louis Gem With A Symphony Of Color, Local Flavor, And Charm

Just 19 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, you'll find Chesterfield, a St. Louis gem that is a joy to discover year-round, especially in the fall. What sets Chesterfield apart is its diverse selection of eateries, world-class attractions, and peaceful vibes, all while being within proximity of St. Louis, a city home to one of the Midwest's top-rated zoos. Sitting snuggly along the Missouri River, Chesterfield has some picturesque waterside nature trails and conservation areas to discover.

If that wasn't enough, you've got excellent eateries at your fingertips, and if the tempting offerings at Annie Gunns are anything to go by, then you won't go hungry while visiting. Another unmissable eatery for food lovers is the upscale EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery, which has been described as "an unforgettable experience" by a Google reviewer. With several breweries to check out, including 4 Hands at the District, which features 25 draft offerings, Chesterfield has got you covered for food and drink.

With so much to see and do in the area, it's well worth bedding down in a comfortable hotel that is central to many of the attractions, and Chesterfield has a number of accommodation options to suit everyone. You'll find the usual big-name hotels here, from Hyatt and Hilton to Marriott and the Holiday Inn, some of which offer a free airport shuttle and complimentary breakfast. For those who may be embarking on the most stunning and storied Route 66 road trip in their vacation home on wheels, Chesterfield is 16 miles from Beyond the Trail RV Park.