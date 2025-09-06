Why Straying From Yellowstone's Boardwalks Can Land You In The Hospital (Or Just Jail, If You're Lucky)

The Yellowstone Caldera, a massive dent in the ground left over from the last eruption of the Yellowstone Supervolcano, is a lidded cauldron almost one-and-a-half times the size of the state of Rhode Island. And where it bubbles to the surface, it does so in beautiful and impressive displays of color, water, and force. These spectacles may draw you in for a closer look, but remember — these are volcanic forces coming to the surface. The colors of Grand Prismatic Spring are formed by many elements coming together in a delicate dance of geology, thermal heat, and microorganisms, and this dance can be disrupted by a footstep in the wrong place. On the other hand, a fall down the hot steps of Mammoth Hot Springs, or into the ground around Old Faithful, where the thermal pressure is powerful enough to shoot a spout of water 10 to 20 stories high, could seriously damage your delicate human body. Straying off the established paths and boardwalks that surround Yellowstone's geothermal marvels is not only illegal, it can be downright deadly.

Millions of tourists flock to Yellowstone National Park every year to gaze at these marvels. If you schedule your trip during the best times of the year to visit Yellowstone, you will be able to reduce the number of people jockeying for position at the various thermal attractions. One thing that never goes away, though, is the fact that walking beyond the railing and onto the thermals can land you in jail, the hospital, or the morgue.