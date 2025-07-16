This Hidden Gateway To Yellowstone Is An Uncrowded, Pristine Montana Forest With Wild Mountain Trails

Over 4 million people flock to Yellowstone National Park every year, and for good reason. From the family-friendly waterfall trail along a lovely creek to the iconic Old Faithful geyser, the park is filled with natural beauty. While Yellowstone is impressive and worth exploring, surrounding it are the comparatively uncrowded, vast wilds of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. These sprawling woodlands skirt Yellowstone on two sides, stretching from Montana to South Dakota through quaint towns and over rugged mountain peaks with lakes and rivers thrown in for good measure.

This forest is home to the "most beautiful roadway in America," Beartooth Highway, which connects Red Lodge, Montana, to Yellowstone National Park's northeast entrance. When you do decide to pull over to explore and play, you'll have over 3 million acres to do so. You also have the opportunity to fish three of America's most legendary trout rivers, camp and hike with minimal or no fees in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and for the truly adventurous, try to summit one of America's toughest state highpoints. And that's just in the summer.

In the winter, this area is renowned for its snowmobiling and ice climbing, as well as its ski resorts. Add in the trendy metropolis of Bozeman and the Old West towns of Livingston and Red Lodge, and you might simply decide to skip Yellowstone this year for its neighboring Custer Gallatin.