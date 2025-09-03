Are You Allowed To Remove Someone Else's Luggage From The Overhead Compartment?

Boarding a full flight can be stressful, trying to find space to stash a carry-on in the overhead bin while lines stack up behind you. Especially if you're one of the last to board, there's a good chance the bin above your seat is already full, and you'll have to slide your bag into a spot a row or two ahead or behind, wherever there's room. Boarding as early as you can is usually the best way to secure overhead space, but that's not always possible. Particularly if you're heading out on a long-haul flight, you've likely put serious thought into choosing the best things to pack in your carry-on — from chargers to snacks to toiletries. That bag isn't just a carry-on; it's an in-flight survival kit. So what happens if you can't find any overhead space at all?

That's exactly what happened to a passenger taking a short-haul flight on a low-cost airline, according to People magazine, reporting on a now-deleted viral Reddit post. A passenger assigned to seat 2A couldn't find overhead space near their seat, so they walked all the way back to row 8 where there seemed to be room. Instead of luggage, though, they found two pairs of shoes taking up valuable bin space. The passenger asked around to find out whose shoes they were. Eventually, someone seated a few rows ahead admitted they were theirs, but instead of offering to move them, simply asked, "Are you a flight attendant?" implying that "it's not your business." In response, the 2A passenger moved the shoes to make room for their own bag, and controversy ensued, resulting in the shoes' owner moving 2A's overhead bag toward the back of the plane during the flight, where the original passenger had to retrieve it after they landed.