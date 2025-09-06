These Are The Worst Short-Haul Airlines In Europe

While cheap prices are the main draw of budget airlines, it's the hidden fees that hurt passengers the most. Ryanair, for one, is considered a European budget airline that has the highest sneaky hidden fees. Having to fork over more money for any attached level of comfort — think cabin bags, guaranteed seats, or on-board snacks — is enough to make fliers wonder if the "cheap" seats were worth it after all.

Passengers have also taken to Reddit with complaints about the strictness of carry-on bag restrictions. On a Ryanair flight out of Edinburgh, a Redditor warned of fellow passengers being slapped with £70 penalty fees for exceeding luggage limits by just a few hairs, calling it "using the carry-on checker to the extreme." Wizz Air has also had its share of complaints, though passengers seem to find it slightly better than Ryanair, expressing with grudging resignation that when all is said and done, the airline will "probably get you there," as another Redditor put it.

However, both airlines have pushed back against their low survey rankings. According to Which?, a spokesperson for Wizz Air decried the number of surveyed participants were too small to show "fair or accurate representation" of their performance and service. As for Ryanair, CEO Michael O'Leary reportedly pointed fingers at the European Air Traffic Control for flight delays, going so far as to rally passengers into online protests against their country's ministers of transport. The moral of the story? Leave a wide margin for error, even for short-haul flights, and take a cue from other savvy travelers who use a game-changing luggage service that skips baggage fees and airport hassles.