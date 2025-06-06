These European Budget Airlines Have The Highest Sneaky Hidden Fees

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that flying around the world can get expensive. When budget airlines came onto the scene, they revolutionized travel, especially in Europe. Gone were the days of long, overnight train rides. Instead, you could hop across the continent for as little as $56 in just a few hours. After the success of pioneers like Ryanair, a whole host of budget airlines opened across Europe (and even the world), capitalizing on this new profitable trend. Airlines like easyJet, based out of the U.K., or the Hungarian Wizz Air, travel to hard-to-reach, off-beat destinations, revitalizing tourism in forgotten corners of Europe.

Of course, there are downsides to these budget airlines. To save money, these airlines are basic and no-frills (read: uncomfortable). The cheapest flights tend to leave at inconvenient times, like very early in the morning, or land in smaller, less central airports. The obvious environmental cost of air travel, especially for these short flights, has spurred a resurgence in night trains throughout Europe, as people realize this type of train is a game-changing hack for smart, scenic travel across Europe.

Beyond the environmental factor, though, one of the biggest downsides to these budget airlines has become the many hidden costs. The travel insurance experts at Quotezone completed in-depth research into 18 different European budget airlines to discover which have the most extra fees. While some of these fees can be avoided (if you don't need extra legroom, for example), there are also surprising fees on services or items you wouldn't expect. Quotezone found that the following budget airlines charge the most for things like seat assignments, name changes, baggage, flight changes, check-in, and even for using a credit card to book online.