These European Budget Airlines Have The Highest Sneaky Hidden Fees
It's no secret that flying around the world can get expensive. When budget airlines came onto the scene, they revolutionized travel, especially in Europe. Gone were the days of long, overnight train rides. Instead, you could hop across the continent for as little as $56 in just a few hours. After the success of pioneers like Ryanair, a whole host of budget airlines opened across Europe (and even the world), capitalizing on this new profitable trend. Airlines like easyJet, based out of the U.K., or the Hungarian Wizz Air, travel to hard-to-reach, off-beat destinations, revitalizing tourism in forgotten corners of Europe.
Of course, there are downsides to these budget airlines. To save money, these airlines are basic and no-frills (read: uncomfortable). The cheapest flights tend to leave at inconvenient times, like very early in the morning, or land in smaller, less central airports. The obvious environmental cost of air travel, especially for these short flights, has spurred a resurgence in night trains throughout Europe, as people realize this type of train is a game-changing hack for smart, scenic travel across Europe.
Beyond the environmental factor, though, one of the biggest downsides to these budget airlines has become the many hidden costs. The travel insurance experts at Quotezone completed in-depth research into 18 different European budget airlines to discover which have the most extra fees. While some of these fees can be avoided (if you don't need extra legroom, for example), there are also surprising fees on services or items you wouldn't expect. Quotezone found that the following budget airlines charge the most for things like seat assignments, name changes, baggage, flight changes, check-in, and even for using a credit card to book online.
easyJet
easyJet, a British low-cost carrier, has become one of the largest airlines in the world while maintaining its budget-friendly status. easyJet also gained fame throughout the U.K. by providing easier access to warm-weather European islands for a budget-friendly vacation, like the Canary Islands in Spain. As easyJet currently flies to 150 destinations with frequent flights all over Europe (and further afield) and is known to have an easy booking process as well as specializing in short-haul flights, easyJet is popular for a reason.
However, this budget airline has plenty of its own hidden fees, which can increase the final cost of your flight by up to $155 (on top of what you already paid for your ticket). So if you want extra legroom aside from the very limited amount provided, extra luggage, or seat assignments, you're going to have to shell out some extra cash. However, unlike Ryanair, easyJet is a little easier (pun intended) on name errors, flight changes, check-in procedures, and credit card fees.
Dan Air
One of the younger airlines on this list (established in 2023), Dan Air, takes third on the list of budget airlines with the most expensive add-ons, according to Quotezone. Dan Air is a Romanian airline based in the country's capital of Bucharest, an unsung city called "Little Paris of the East." Dan Air provides budget flights to lesser-traveled destinations, both within Europe (North Macedonia, Cyprus, smaller towns in France, Germany, and Spain) and out of Europe (Syria). However, the extra fees can add up to over $150 to the original cost of the ticket, depending on which of the three ticket tiers is purchased: Light, Smart, or Premium. Like Ryanair, Dan Air charges extra for checking in at the airport ($17) and for name errors, flight changes, and, of course, luggage. Expect to pay $35 for a larger cabin bag, as well as $35 for a checked bag, or $56 if you don't pay ahead.
Ryanair
Extra fees are something to be cautious of when flying Europe's budget airlines, and this is especially true on what is perhaps the continent's most famous low-cost carrier: the Ireland-based Ryanair. Although Ryanair was one of the original budget airlines that flew all over the continent, it's now become nearly synonymous with hidden costs. According to Quotezone, Ryanair has the second-highest total number of add-on costs, which can total more than $206. Ryanair's add-ons can be especially sneaky, as things like checking in at the airport (instead of online) will cost about $62 per person more. If you need to print out your ticket in the terminal, you'll also have to pay a "pass re-issue fee" of $17. If you make a mistake spelling your name, that's also a hefty fine.
While every Ryanair flight includes a (very) small carry-on that must fit under your seat, paying extra at booking can get you a slightly bigger carry-on size. Selecting seats can cost you between $4 and $17, and a standard checked bag (weighing 44 pounds/20 kg) will put you back $60. Additional fees are added for paying online with a credit card and having luggage over the weight limit. Drinks (including water) and food in-flight are also pricey (pro tip: Bring your own snacks!). Nothing is free on Ryanair!
Ryanair does have some insanely cheap deals on flights, and the airline flies to destinations all over Europe. Just watch those hidden fees, or you'll watch that bargain flight disappear.
Vueling
The budget airline with the dubious distinction of charging the most extra fees is Vueling, a Spanish carrier based in Barcelona, Spain. Although a small personal item is included with every ticket, a larger carry-on (max of 22 pounds/10 kg) costs extra, depending on your ticket tier. These fees start at $11 if you book ahead, but at the airport, they can run up to $51. Extra legroom and in-cabin snacks are an added cost, and Vueling charges a whopping $121 for a standard checked bag (44 pounds/20 kg). Of course, if you're heading to Spain to take advantage of its low cost of living, Vueling is handy as it flies all over the country and has connecting flights to major cities throughout Europe. Is it truly a budget airline after all the fees, which can total $219? You'll have to do the research on that... and the math!
Budget airlines with the lowest extra fees
Now that we know Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, and Dan Air have the most expensive hidden costs of European budget airlines, we have to ask: which low-cost carriers have the lowest total cost of hidden fees? Avoiding these unexpected costs is, after all, the most effective way to save money while booking flights. According to Quotezone's research, the budget airline in Europe with the lowest amount of fees is Iberia Express, another Spanish carrier that operates under the bigger umbrella of Iberia Airlines. For Iberia Express, travelers should expect to pay up to $56 in extra fees, which is quite a deal compared to Vueling and Ryanair. These fees cover a carry-on bag, checked luggage, seat selection, and even extra legroom. Save even more money by eschewing these extras (although you'll also be sacrificing some precious legroom, to be warned).
Other airlines that have smaller fees for extras include Ajet ($67), Pegasus ($96), Eurowings ($86), Smartwings ($102), and Norwegian Air ($109). Overall, the most expensive add-ons for any European budget airline on Quotezone's list involve luggage. Checked baggage seems to be where these carriers make the most money, as travelers pay an average of $50 in addition to the cost of their ticket to check a standard-sized bag. And while some of the airlines include a free carry-on, some don't, or some have such small size requirements that it makes sense to pay for a bigger bag (or a bag at all). These luggage fees and other add-on expenses can take you by surprise, so the moral of the story is: do your research! And maybe think about taking a night train. It's better for the planet, after all.