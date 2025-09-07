One Of New Jersey's Best Viewpoints Thrives In This Fulfilling, Beloved Hike With Wildly Unique Terrain

New Jersey might be a small state with a lot of urbanization, but it is full of natural beauty. Known as the Garden State, it's home to beautiful preserves, rivers, coasts, fields of wildflowers, and so much more. It seems everywhere you turn, there is new natural beauty to enjoy. Near the border between New Jersey and New York, you'll find a hiking trail that shows off some of the state's unique terrain before rewarding you with amazing viewpoints. The hike is Pochuck Valley and Stairway to Heaven and ends at a place known as Pinwheel Vista. It takes you up Wawayanda Mountain, and when the weather is clear, you can see all the way to High Point Monument, which is nearly 22 miles away as the crow flies.

This 7.3-mile round-trip hike along the Appalachian Trail catches the iconic trail between its trek through High Point State Park and the point where it crosses into New York State. The hike takes you a boardwalk across flower-filled plains, bridges, creeks, and forests. Then, you'll ascend up the Stairway to Heaven. It's not the easiest journey, especially when you get past the boardwalks and bridges, but it can be worth it to get some of the unbelievable views. Just make sure you bring sturdy shoes, as there are parts of the walk full of rocks that can easily lead to a twisted ankle or worse.

Many people rank this hike as fairly difficult, so make sure you're prepared for a challenge. Bring a good-sized water bottle, and probably sunscreen, bug-spray, and a first-aid kit. You can also take hiking poles, but you will want to have a way to walk hands-free at certain parts of the trail. Always make sure you're fully prepared, notify friends before you set out if you're hiking solo, and brush up on basic safety tips before your hike.