New Jersey's Unsung State Park Is A Picturesque Highland Escape Perfect For Hiking, Fishing, And Camping
From gorgeous resort towns to beautiful, expansive beaches, the Garden State can be a pleasant surprise for many travelers. Outdoor lovers are in for an extra special treat, though. While your first thought might be the iconic Atlantic City Beach with the world's longest boardwalk, we're actually referring to High Point State Park, home to New Jersey's highest altitude. Consisting of over 16,000 acres, this unsung destination has something for everyone. You can be a hiking enthusiast, an avid camper, or a seasoned angler — this state park will have you craving all things outdoors. Even if you prefer to take things easy, there are opportunities for boating, canoeing, and picnicking, so you can take your time reveling in the scenery. Winter vacationers have a busy schedule, too, meaning there's never a wrong season to visit this state park.
Initially a 10,000-acre land in the mountains, High Point State Park was a generous donation from Colonel Anthony and Susie Dryden Kuser. The couple hoped that the area would draw in people to spend time in the great outdoors, savoring the sights and activities. The state park was officially designated in 1923. Over the years, the park grew in size, and the veterans' High Point Monument (also put forward as a contribution by the Kusers) began attracting more visitors. The obelisk, located on top of Kittatinny Mountain, 1,803 feet above sea level, is visible from as far as 40 miles.
Getting to High Point State Park is pretty easy. The drive from Newark takes about one hour and 20 minutes. Jersey City is an hour and a half away, while coming from Atlantic City takes three hours. The luxurious borough of Bernardsville, which was once the summer escape of New Jersey's Gilded Age millionaires, is a little over an hour away.
Where to stay in High Point State Park
Who wouldn't jump at the opportunity to camp at High Point State Park? The campground operates from April 1 to October, with 50 sites on the shores of Sawmill Lake — some have the capacity for small trailers and are pet-friendly. Two tents are generally permitted per site, which comes with fire rings, tables, and flushable pit toilets in close proximity. If you want to camp for a few days, you need to reserve in advance. Book on the same day, and you can only stay for the night. Those traveling with a group can camp at the two designated sites, each sleeping up to 25 people. The group sites are equipped with pit toilets and drinking water.
You don't need to rough it out to enjoy the nighttime at High Point State Park. You can have a comfortable retreat at one of the two cabins situated at Steenykill Lake. The cabin holds up to six guests, with room for two extra people if arranged in advance. The cabins, however, are only available from May 15 to October 15. Another option is renting the group cabin, where up to 28 people can stay. This zone features a full kitchen, multiple bathrooms, showers, a wood-burning stove, and two rooms (each with a double bunk bed).
When preparing to camp at High Point State Park, make sure to pack a picnic as well. You'll find a bunch of spots all over the park for small groups. There are three larger ones, too, with space for up to 75 people. Two of the big picnic shelters boast a playground, where the little ones can run around. Don't forget to clean up after yourselves when you're done using the area.
Fun things to do in High Point State Park
High Point State Park is a trekker's dream, where the trails call hikers, bikers, horseback riders, skiers, snowmobilers, and many other adventurers to explore the paths. The multi-use trail system consists of over 50 miles — you get to discover lush forests, wetlands, mountain peaks, and even swamps. The coolest part, though, is that the Appalachian Trail traverses the state park, 18 miles of which you can hike. The 3.4-mile Monument Trail Loop is a nice introduction to High Point, taking you to the landmark along Lake Marcia's banks.
You can also hike straight to the monument on a 2.8-mile trail. While it's a short one, the path can be pretty rocky — you might need hiking poles, too. It's definitely worth the effort, as the views along the way are just as rewarding as the panoramas from the top. Meanwhile, the White Cedar Swamp Trail is a 2.6-mile loop you can easily complete in less than an hour. This route snakes through the Dryden Kuser Natural Area located within the state park. Have bug spray with you while tackling this path.
Both Sawmill and Steenykill Lakes allow visitors to glide across the water on kayaks, paddleboards, and powerboats with electric motors. Those seeking out their daily catch can find some in the lakes — you can fish for trout and largemouth bass. Some of the streams in the state park are also teeming with these species. Lake Marcia, on the other hand, is only open to swimmers during the summer. If you get hungry, you'll find a snack stand and picnic spots by the beach. There are plenty of similar underrated destinations in New Jersey, such as Cranford, a park paradise town that blends outdoor riverfront charm with cute shops.