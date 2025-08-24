New Jersey's Unsung State Park Is A Picturesque Highland Escape Perfect For Hiking, Fishing, And Camping

From gorgeous resort towns to beautiful, expansive beaches, the Garden State can be a pleasant surprise for many travelers. Outdoor lovers are in for an extra special treat, though. While your first thought might be the iconic Atlantic City Beach with the world's longest boardwalk, we're actually referring to High Point State Park, home to New Jersey's highest altitude. Consisting of over 16,000 acres, this unsung destination has something for everyone. You can be a hiking enthusiast, an avid camper, or a seasoned angler — this state park will have you craving all things outdoors. Even if you prefer to take things easy, there are opportunities for boating, canoeing, and picnicking, so you can take your time reveling in the scenery. Winter vacationers have a busy schedule, too, meaning there's never a wrong season to visit this state park.

Initially a 10,000-acre land in the mountains, High Point State Park was a generous donation from Colonel Anthony and Susie Dryden Kuser. The couple hoped that the area would draw in people to spend time in the great outdoors, savoring the sights and activities. The state park was officially designated in 1923. Over the years, the park grew in size, and the veterans' High Point Monument (also put forward as a contribution by the Kusers) began attracting more visitors. The obelisk, located on top of Kittatinny Mountain, 1,803 feet above sea level, is visible from as far as 40 miles.

Getting to High Point State Park is pretty easy. The drive from Newark takes about one hour and 20 minutes. Jersey City is an hour and a half away, while coming from Atlantic City takes three hours. The luxurious borough of Bernardsville, which was once the summer escape of New Jersey's Gilded Age millionaires, is a little over an hour away.